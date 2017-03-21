MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 21

DUBAI, March 21 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares near 15-month high, dollar soft on less hawkish Fed
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Insurance, petchems dampen Saudi, Qatar rises as it completes FTSE upgrade
* Oil prices rise on talk that OPEC could extend supply cut
* PRECIOUS-Gold steady as Fed rate hike outlook weighs on dollar
* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks mixed; Murban discounts widen
* Iraq's Abadi says he wins Trump's assurances of more U.S. support
* U.S. to ban some airline passengers from carrying larger electronics
* Morocco signs preliminary financing agreement for $10 bln tech city
* Moody's takes rating actions on 17 Turkish banks
* Turkey's Arcelik working on deals to expand abroad
* Iran struggles to coax Bank of England to open clearing accounts -sources
* Syrian Kurdish YPG aims to expand force to over 100,000
* OPEC leans towards oil cut extension, but non-members need to be in - sources
* Iran's Khamenei criticises economy, piling pressure on president
* A new breed of sovereign wealth fund - without the wealth
* Turkey tenders to buy 99,000 T barley, excludes Russia
* World bank disburses another $1 billion loan to Egypt
* Egypt's CIB completes $40 mln sale of investment banking unit
* Egypt to introduce stamp duty in May, targets 1-1.5 bln pounds in revenues
* Yields rise on Egypt's three- and seven-year bonds
* Saudis to tighten curbs on foreign workers in local jobs push -sources
* Islamic Development Bank mandates banks for dollar sukuk issue -sources
* Saudi oil exports fall in Jan to 7.713 mln bpd - JODI data
* Saudi king's Asia tour trumpets Aramco's moves downstream
* Saudi Arabia buys 1.51 mln T feed barley in tender
* Abu Dhabi's Aldar chairman says operational income to increase to 2.2 bln dirhams in 2020
* UAE hospital operator NMC Health to pursue Gulf expansion, debut bond
* DP World optimistic on emerging markets, unconcerned by Trump
* Abu Dhabi's Senaat agrees $400 million revolving credit facility
* Dubai's DEWA seeks proposals for 200 MW CSP solar plant in May
* UAE money supply growth picks up, bank loan growth keeps slowing
* Alimtiaz Investment hires advisors to sell stake in Human Soft Holding
* Bahrain's Al Baraka Banking shareholders approve capital increase, sukuk issue (Reporting by Dubai Newsroom)