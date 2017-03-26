DUBAI, March 26 Here are some factors that may
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. shares, dollar pare losses after
healthcare bill pulled
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf bourses recover, Egypt rebounds
as foreign funds buy
* Oil rises in late trade, still down on the week as glut
weighs
* PRECIOUS-Gold rises for 2nd week as dollar hampered by
healthcare vote
* Middle East Crude-Steady; May trade tails off
* U.S. confirms air strike in Mosul district where dozens
were killed
* Iraqi oil minister: market is decisive factor in possible
cut extension
* Saudi Arabia says London attacker not on security radar
there
* Syrian army pushing back insurgent offensive, military
source says
* Third plane bought under sanctions deal arrives in Iran
* First tanker docks at Libya's Es Sider terminal since oil
port fighting - official
* Push for trade with Turkey risks UK's human rights
reputation - lawmakers
* U.S.'s Tillerson to visit Turkey as Raqqa operation heats
up
* Link seen between Russia and Libyan commander Haftar -U.S.
general
* Russia, Turkey, Iran must hold talks to stop Syria
violence - UN
* U.S. charges Lebanese businessman with sanctions busting
* U.S. sanctions 30 firms, individuals for aiding Iran, N.
Korea arms programs
* INTERVIEW-Pakistan's airline calls for government help in
Gulf price war
* Islamic finance aims for easier sukuk investment with
proposed new standards
* Israel ignores U.N. demand for end to settlement building
-U.N.
* Pro-Houthi court sentences Yemen president to death for
treason
* Decline of ancient trade route deepens Yemeni food crisis
EGYPT
* Four Egyptian soldiers killed by explosion in Sinai
* Mubarak, Egypt's toppled Pharaoh, is free after final
charges dropped
* Egyptian court suspends jail sentence against journalists
* Egypt says resumes Brazilian meat imports
* Creditors of Brazil's Oi balk at revised debt
restructuring plan
* Explosion in Cairo suburb kills one, injures three -
security sources
* Egypt doubles ticket price on Cairo metro, angering
commuters
* A dozen Egyptian security personnel killed in Sinai
fighting
* Average yields fall on Egyptian six-month and one-year
T-bills
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia faces $6 bln U.S. lawsuit by Sept. 11
insurers
* Saudi bourse to start new settlement period, short-selling
on April 23
* RPT-COLUMN-Saudi Arabia tries to drain oil stocks while
protecting customer relationships: Kemp
* Saudi in 'serious discussions' with NYSE for Aramco IPO
listing -foreign min
* EXCLUSIVE-Saudi exports to U.S. to fall by 300,000 bpd in
March - official
* BREAKINGVIEWS-Citi's Saudi comeback hangs on friendly oil
prices
* BRIEF-DHL says to deliver 47 Bombardier train sets to
Saudi Arabia for Riyadh's new metro line
* Saudi Aramco picks Samba Capital as local IPO adviser -
sources
* Saudi Aramco chooses hybrid sukuk structure for first debt
issue
* Saudi shipments to China up 5 pct in Feb vs Jan, remains
top oil supplier
* Saudi Arabia sees crude supply stable around 10 mln bpd -
sources
* Saudi pledges stable oil supply as market confused by data
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Greece gets three bids for Thessaloniki Port
* MEDIA-Emaar Malls bid for Dubai's Souq.com to challenge
Amazon- Bloomberg
* Dubai airport chief says electronics ban will have minimal
impact on passenger numbers
* Free WiFi and meditation as airlines grapple with laptop
ban
* UAE says surprised by U.S. laptop ban but will cooperate
* Abu Dhabi's Waha Capital seeking to invest in Saudi Arabia
-chairman
* Dubai Duty Free expects $2 mln sales hit from electronics
ban
* 1MDB-hit Swiss bank Falcon posts $130 mln loss for 2016
QATAR
* MEDIA-Barclays Qatar investigation said to be re-opened by
U.K. FCA - Bloomberg
* MEDIA-Qatar to move $100 bln portfolio to finance
ministry- Bloomberg
OMAN
* Oman says it could cut crude exports by 15 pct from June
for Sohar refinery -sources
BAHRAIN
* Young Bahraini dies after being shot outside Shi'ite
leader's house - activists
* Bahrain sentences three to death for "terrorism", bomb
attacks
* Former AFP photographer released in Bahrain, agency says
