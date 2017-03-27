MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 27

DUBAI, March 27 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities take a spill on Trump healthcare setback; bonds shine
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets mixed as Saudi fails to keep reform-related gains
* Oil dips as rising US drilling offsets talk of an OPEC-led cut extension
* OPEC, non-OPEC to look at extending oil-output cut by six months
* PRECIOUS-Gold hits 1-mth peak as dollar slides on Trump healthcare failure
* U.S.-backed forces capture IS-held airport near Euphrates dam
* Iraqi military says 61 bodies pulled from collapsed Mosul site
* INTERVIEW-Syrian opposition "fed up with terrorists", seeks help against Assad
* Thousands of Yemenis rally in Sanaa on war's second anniversary
* Libya's National Oil Corp warns of new attempt at independent oil sales
* Gulf Arab states push for UK free trade deal after Brexit -officials
* Pence revives talk of U.S. moving Tel Aviv embassy to Jerusalem
* Oman agrees to deepen ties with Iran central bank
* Iran sanctions 15 U.S. firms, citing human rights abuses and Israel ties
* Egypt targets 2017-18 budget deficit of about 9.5 pct
* Egypt's GASC to continue purchasing imported wheat during local season
* BP makes third gas discovery in Egypt's North Damietta Concession
* Average yields fall on Egyptian three and nine-month T-bills
* Egypt attracts $3.1 bln foreign investment in domestic debt since flotation - deputy finmin
* Saudi Arabia temporarily bans poultry imports from Tennessee over bird flu
* MEDIA-Goldman in talks for Saudi Arabian equities license -Bloomberg
* Saudi government won't issue domestic bonds in March for sixth month -Maaal
* Brazil's BRF says it continues some meat exports to Saudi Arabia
* Bahrain breaks Iran-linked "terrorist" cell behind bus attack -report (Reporting by Dubai Newsroom)