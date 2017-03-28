MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 28

DUBAI, March 28 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar recover as markets try to move past Trump's policy stumble
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Region follows global downtrend; Emaar Malls drops on Souq.com bid
* Weaker dollar lifts oil futures, but soaring US output weighs
* PRECIOUS-Gold steady as dollar edges up; focus on Trump agenda
* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks edge down; ESPO hits lowest since Sept 2015
* Lebanon's cabinet approves first budget in 12 years -NNA
* Turks in Germany start voting in referendum to boost Erdogan powers
* Iran's Rouhani seeks deals with new friend Russia
* WHO demands access to Syria's east Ghouta to bring medical aid
* Russia says will find grain buyers to replace Turkey in few months - agencies
* EMERGING MARKETS-Dollar retreat buoys emerging currencies to multi-month highs
* Turkish banking sector loans seen rising by almost half in Q1
* Deutsche Bank reduces cheque clearing in euros in Middle East
* Egypt's 5-year bond yield inches up, 10-year down at auction
* POLL-Egypt's central bank seen holding key interest rates on Thursday
* Saudi Arabia sweetens huge Aramco IPO with tax cut
* Saudi finance minister says cut in Aramco tax won't hurt state finances
* Moody's changes Dar Al Arkan's outlook to stable from negative; affirms B1 rating
* Dubai's Arqaam Capital launches global hedge fund in rare move
* Emirates Global Aluminium mandates US banks for IPO: sources
* Emaar Malls' $800 mln bid for Souq.com to challenge Amazon
* On the eve of Brexit, Qatar pledges over $6 billion in investment in Britain
* Qatar Airways chief says laptop ban not designed to hurt Gulf carriers
* Qatar wealth fund to open office in Silicon Valley
* QIA chief says he's "absolutely" confident in Rosneft investment
* Qatar February trade surplus jumps 74 pct on year
* Indonesia's Pertamina and Kuwait Petroleum end long-standing diesel term
* National Bank of Oman board elects Rawan Ahmed Al Said as chairman (Reporting by Dubai Newsroom)