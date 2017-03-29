MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 29

DUBAI, March 29 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks up with dollar, sterling suffers on Brexit day
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most markets edge up, Emaar Malls jumps as Amazon seals Souq.com deal
* Oil rises on Libyan supply disruptions, likely OPEC output cut extension
* PRECIOUS-Gold prices slip on solid U.S. data, firmer dollar
* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks slip; ESPO falls to fresh low since Sept 2015
* Amazon clinches deal to buy Middle East online retailer Souq.com
* Arab leaders seek common ground at summit on Palestinian state
* U.S. charges Turkish banker in Iran sanctions probe
* Russia and Iran say will continue efforts to curb oil output
* Germany's SMS signs deal to boost Iran steel firm output - executive
* Thomas Cook says tourists returning to Egypt and Turkey
* Egyptian president to meet Trump at White House on April 3
* Spending in proposed 2017-18 Egyptian budget at $65.9 bln -PM
* Telecom Egypt appoints Ahmed El Beheiry as new CEO
* Egypt sees value-added tax revenue up by 8 billion pounds in 2017-2018
* Saudi bank lending growth slows to a crawl in February
* TABLE-Saudi money supply increase in February
* Fidelity launches real estate investment vehicle for Saudi's NCB Capital
* Saudi sovereign fund expands footprint with Jordan investment firm
* Citi applies for capital markets licence in Saudi Arabia-sources
* TABLE-Saudi January non-oil exports rise, imports shrink 11.6 pct
* Saudi Arabia sweetens huge Aramco IPO with tax cut
* Abu Dhabi fund loses crisis-related arbitration against Citigroup
* ADNOC seeks gasoline in second tender after Jan fire - Trade
* Dubai airport passenger traffic climbs 8.8 pct in February
* Santander Brasil slumps as Qatar fund seeks partial exit
* UK and Qatar set up joint committee to pave way for post-Brexit trade deal -May
* Qatar's Ezdan sets initial price guidance for five-year dollar sukuk
* Qatar sees Brexit as chance to supply UK more gas - minister
* Warba Bank says listed $250 million sukuk on Nasdaq Dubai and Irish Stock Exchange
* Petrofac wins $1.3 bln contract in Kuwait (Reporting by Dubai Newsroom)