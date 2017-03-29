FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 29
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 29, 2017 / 2:52 AM / 5 months ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 29

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

DUBAI, March 29 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks up with dollar, sterling suffers on Brexit day

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most markets edge up, Emaar Malls jumps as Amazon seals Souq.com deal

* Oil rises on Libyan supply disruptions, likely OPEC output cut extension

* PRECIOUS-Gold prices slip on solid U.S. data, firmer dollar

* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks slip; ESPO falls to fresh low since Sept 2015

* Amazon clinches deal to buy Middle East online retailer Souq.com

* Arab leaders seek common ground at summit on Palestinian state

* U.S. charges Turkish banker in Iran sanctions probe

* Russia and Iran say will continue efforts to curb oil output

* Germany's SMS signs deal to boost Iran steel firm output - executive

* Thomas Cook says tourists returning to Egypt and Turkey

EGYPT

* Egyptian president to meet Trump at White House on April 3

* Spending in proposed 2017-18 Egyptian budget at $65.9 bln -PM

* Telecom Egypt appoints Ahmed El Beheiry as new CEO

* Egypt sees value-added tax revenue up by 8 billion pounds in 2017-2018

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi bank lending growth slows to a crawl in February

* TABLE-Saudi money supply increase in February

* Fidelity launches real estate investment vehicle for Saudi's NCB Capital

* Saudi sovereign fund expands footprint with Jordan investment firm

* Citi applies for capital markets licence in Saudi Arabia-sources

* TABLE-Saudi January non-oil exports rise, imports shrink 11.6 pct

* Saudi Arabia sweetens huge Aramco IPO with tax cut

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abu Dhabi fund loses crisis-related arbitration against Citigroup

* ADNOC seeks gasoline in second tender after Jan fire - Trade

* Dubai airport passenger traffic climbs 8.8 pct in February

QATAR

* Santander Brasil slumps as Qatar fund seeks partial exit

* UK and Qatar set up joint committee to pave way for post-Brexit trade deal -May

* Qatar's Ezdan sets initial price guidance for five-year dollar sukuk

* Qatar sees Brexit as chance to supply UK more gas - minister

KUWAIT

* Warba Bank says listed $250 million sukuk on Nasdaq Dubai and Irish Stock Exchange

* Petrofac wins $1.3 bln contract in Kuwait (Reporting by Dubai Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.