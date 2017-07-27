FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in an hour
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - July 27
#Sessions
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Facebook's quest beyond ads
Breakingviews
Facebook's quest beyond ads
Trump to ban transgender military personnel
The Trump Administration
Trump to ban transgender military personnel
Foxconn plans manufacturing plant in Wisconsin
Business
Foxconn plans manufacturing plant in Wisconsin
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 27, 2017 / 3:33 AM / in an hour

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - July 27

3 Min Read

DUBAI, July 27 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

International/Regional

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares hit 2007 top, dollar skids on Fed inflation tweak

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Region mixed in narrow trade, no big boost from oil rebound

* Oil prices ease, but near 8-week highs on lower U.S stocks

* PRECIOUS-Gold steady near 6-week highs after Fed statement

* Middle East Crude-UAE buys first U.S. condensate to replace Qatar supplies

* U.S. lawmakers reach deal for Senate Russia sanctions vote

* Iran's two top opposition leaders in poor health, one in hospital

* Group of nations urge UN Security Council to act to ensure access for Syrian aid

* Rouhani says Iran will respond to any new U.S. sanctions

* U.S. pledges extra $140 mln to Lebanon for Syrian refugees

* Algeria buys up to 500,000 T milling wheat in tender

Egypt

* U.S. officials discussing withholding some aid to Egypt over NGO law

* Egypt sets up national council to fight terrorism

* Egypt wheat reserves enough for 6 months after buying spree

Saudi Arabia

* U.N. report accuses Saudi coalition of deadly migrant boat attack off Yemen

* Saudi Telecom Co Q2 profit up 8 pct, in line with forecasts

* Saudi Aramco to complete phase 1 of expanded gas pipeline by year end

United Arab Emirates

* Fitch says improving liquidity in UAE banking sector should benefit profitability metrics

* UAE's First Abu Dhabi Bank posts Q2 net profit of 2.56 bln dirhams

* UAE banks profit to grow about 5 pct in H2 -official

* Etisalat's Q2 net profit up 6 pct, subscriber base up 2 pct

* Dubai developer Nakheel reports 22 pct decline in Q2 net profit

* Dubai airport handles 6 mln passengers in June

* UAE energy minister says optimistic about supply cut compliance

* Moody's: Profitability for Emirates NBD will remain resilient despite loss of market lead

Qatar

* Qatar's Ooredoo second-quarter profit falls 12 pct

* Qatar turns down new LNG deals with Egypt - traders

* Qatar says new terror list is "disappointing surprise"

* Qatar could adopt more independent monetary policy if needed -central banker

* AFC allows 2022 World Cup hosts Qatar to play in qualifiers

Kuwait

* TABLE-Kuwait June inflation 1.4 percent; index base changed

Bahrain

* Bahrain sends request for proposals for U.S. dollar bond, sukuk issues -sources

Oman

* Oman taking consultant bids for $2.86 bln waste project-Oman Observer

Compiled by Dubai Newsroom

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.