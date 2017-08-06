FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 days ago
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - August 6
August 6, 2017 / 4:05 AM / 6 days ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - August 6

4 Min Read

DUBAI, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

International/Regional

* GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. payrolls report boosts dollar, equities, bond yields

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Strong Q2 results support Al Othaim, Aldar in otherwise flat trade

* Oil prices rise on strong U.S. jobs data

* PRECIOUS-Gold slips after strong U.S. jobs data boosts dollar

* About 2,000 Islamic State fighters remain in Syria's Raqqa -U.S. envoy

* Rouhani, embarking on second term in Iran, asks Europe not to side with Trump

* Yemenis, Iranians sue U.S. State Dept, ask for visas to be processed

* BREAKINGVIEWS-Iraq bond market return no cakewalk for investors

* Iraq secures $195 million Japanese loan for electricity sector

* Israel launches preliminary investigation of Amman embassy shootings

* U.S.-backed Yemeni troops push al Qaeda from southern province

* OPEC supply-cut compliance runs up against ire over country targets

* Middle East Crude-Dubai stays at multi-month high as strong Brent curbs arbitrage supplies

Egypt

* Emaar Misr considers investment project in Egypt's al-Alamein

* Egypt FDI seen at $8.7 bln in FY 2016-17

* Two killed, three wounded in Egypt attack near Luxor -ministry

* Egyptian court sentences 50 policemen to three years in prison for striking

* Egyptian liver delicacy on the table at operating room themed restaurant

* Yields drop sharply on Egypt T-bills after foreign currency reserves surge

* As austerity pummels Egypt's importers, dollar resources grow

* INTERVIEW-Miner Centamin raises dividend, shuns Egypt exploration

* Egypt H1 trade deficit narrows by 46 pct on sharply lower imports

* Egypt's non-oil business activity contracts, new orders stabilise -PMI

Saudi Arabia

* EXCLUSIVE-Goldman Sachs buys into Aramco $10 bln loan as it seeks IPO role -sources

* BRIEF-Saudi Aramco in talks to buy Petrochina refinery stake- WSJ, citing sources

* TABLE-Saudi imports sink 11.3 pct y/y in May, non-oil exports drop

* MEDIA-Saudi oil minister met with top commodity hedge funds- Bloomberg

* TABLE-Saudi imports sink 11.3 pct y/y in May, non-oil exports drop

* Saudi man killed trying help citizens flee Awamiya -sources

* BRIEF-Saudi's Samba announces H1 dividend of 0.75 riyal per share

* Saudi's SWCC hires advisers to build two desalination plants

* Saudi private sector growth accelerates moderately in July -PMI

* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q2 earnings estimates

* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q2 earnings estimates (1)

United Arab Emirates

* Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala sells second stake in U.S. chipmaker AMD

* Blaze sweeps through Dubai skyscraper for second time

* UAE's ADNOC raises July crude prices more than expected

* UAE's ENOC secures $500 million revolving credit facility

* UAE's Aldar Properties Q2 net profit falls 5.6 pct on lower revenues

* UAE non-oil growth marginally up in July -PMI

* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Q2 earnings estimates

* TABLE-Dubai Q2 earnings estimates

Qatar

* HNA, Qatar not acting in concert at Deutsche Bank - board member in Spiegel

* Qatar's Doha Bank seeking to reduce UAE loan book -sources

* Qatar approves law allowing some foreigners permanent residency

* Soccer-Neymar signs five-year deal to complete world record PSG move

* BRIEF-Qatar's Ooredoo ends talks to acquire Salam Technology

* TABLE-Qatar Q2 earnings estimates

Kuwait

* Kuwait's Agility Q2 net profit up 12 pct

* Kuwaiti fund to sell Areva shares in bid, stay away from nuclear - sources

* TABLE-Kuwait Q2 earnings estimates

Bahrain

* Islamic bank Ithmaar exploring sale of stake in Bahrain-based BBK -sources

* TABLE-Bahrain Q2 earnings estimates

Oman

* Saipem to win $800 mln contract for Oman refinery

* Petrofac JV awarded $2 bln refinery contract in Oman

* Oman signs $3.55 billion loan with Chinese banks

* TABLE-Oman Q2 earnings estimates (Compiled by Dubai Newsroom)

