MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 27
March 27, 2012 / 5:36 AM / 6 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 27

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds UAE press items)	
    DUBAI, March 27 (Reuters) - Here are factors that may affect
Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified
the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.	
                                                            	
    INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL	
    * Asian stocks rebound as Bernanke soothes investors	
 	
    * Brent crude stays above $125 on Fed comments, Iran	
 	
    * Syria replies to Annan; Homs shelled again 	
    * UK in talks to sell part of RBS stake to Abu Dhabi -BBC
 	
	
    	
    UNITED ARAB EMIRATES	
    * Brazil's EBX group sells $2 bln stake to Mubadala
 	
    * UAE mulls uniform corporate tax rate, not for 2 years
 	
    * Dubai's Majid Al Futtaim inks terms for $500 mln Egypt
mall loan 	
    * DP World to repay $3 bln October loan early with cash
 	
    * Pricing issues delay UAE telcos network sharing 	
    * Aramex proposes debt sale for new growth, dividends
(www.gulfnews.com)	
    * Nasdaq Dubai chief urges market revamp
(www.thenational.ae)	
	
    	
    KUWAIT	
    * Kuwait plans airport tender worth up to $2.9 bln 	
    	
    	
    EGYPT	
    * EFG Hermes and QInvest may merge units 	
    	
    	
    SAUDI ARABIA	
    * Saudi's NCB Capital to launch four funds in H2/12 	
	
    	
    OMAN	
    * Islamic banking to boost loan growth in Oman-NBK Capital
 	
	
 (Compiled by Gulf bureaux)

