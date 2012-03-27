MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 27

(Adds UAE press items) DUBAI, March 27 (Reuters) - Here are factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL * Asian stocks rebound as Bernanke soothes investors * Brent crude stays above $125 on Fed comments, Iran * Syria replies to Annan; Homs shelled again * UK in talks to sell part of RBS stake to Abu Dhabi -BBC UNITED ARAB EMIRATES * Brazil's EBX group sells $2 bln stake to Mubadala * UAE mulls uniform corporate tax rate, not for 2 years * Dubai's Majid Al Futtaim inks terms for $500 mln Egypt mall loan * DP World to repay $3 bln October loan early with cash * Pricing issues delay UAE telcos network sharing * Aramex proposes debt sale for new growth, dividends (www.gulfnews.com) * Nasdaq Dubai chief urges market revamp (www.thenational.ae) KUWAIT * Kuwait plans airport tender worth up to $2.9 bln EGYPT * EFG Hermes and QInvest may merge units SAUDI ARABIA * Saudi's NCB Capital to launch four funds in H2/12 OMAN * Islamic banking to boost loan growth in Oman-NBK Capital (Compiled by Gulf bureaux)