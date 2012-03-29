FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 29
March 29, 2012 / 4:40 AM / in 6 years

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 29

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, March 29 (Reuters) - Here are factors that may affect
Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified
the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.	
                                                            	
    INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL	
    * Regulator holds key to unshackling RBS from state 	
    * U.S. crude ends lower on inventory rise, reserves talk
 	
    * GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares fall on U.S., China growth worries
 	
    * Gold retreats from 2-week high after US orders data
 	
    * Iran says expects nuclear talks on April 13 	
    * Italy seize 1.1 bln euros of Gaddafi family assets 	
    * Syria says will reject any Arab League summit
initiative 	
    * Arab ministers push Annan's Syria plan 	
	
    UNITED ARAB EMIRATES	
    * Dubai Islamic Bank says redeems $750 mln sukuk 	
    * Qatar-led group agrees takeover of Dubai's Damas 	
    * Dubai's Drydocks expects debt agreement by April 	
    * ADIA Strengthens equities team with Latin America head
 	
    * Emirates NBD appoints new CEO for Dubai Bank 	
	
    QATAR	
    * Qatari developer Diar eyes emerging market
investments 	
    * Qatar real GDP up 14 pct in real terms in 2011 	
      	
    EGYPT	
    * Egypt to offer 4 bln Eg pounds in bonds 	
    * Egypt's constitution assembly elects head, another member
withdraws 	
    * Egypt rulers lift block on Ayman Nour election bid
 	
	
    ALGERIA	
    * Algeria to pay $6.5 bln for Vimpelcom's Djezzy-source
 	
 	
    SAUDI ARABIA	
    * Saudi's Kingdom Holding gets approval for $1 bln bond plan	
 	
    * Saudi Electric prices $1.75 bln Islamic bond 	
    * Gunmen kidnap Saudi diplomat in Yemen 	
    * Saudi lender SABB sells $400 mln sukuk in private
placement

