FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - July 26
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Air Freight & Courier Services
July 26, 2012 / 4:08 AM / 5 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - July 26

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, July 26 (Reuters) - Here are factors that may affect
Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified
the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
    
    INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
    * GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares rebound on hopes for U.S. stimulus,
new euro action 
    * Brent hovers at $104 on stimulus hopes, Mideast tensions
 
    * MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf Arab markets trend down, Oman at fresh
3-yr low 
    * Syrian ambassadors to Emirates, Cyprus defect 

    UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
    * Qantas in Emirates tie-up talks, shares soar 
    * INTERVIEW-Etisalat may increase stake in Saudi Mobily
 
    * Etisalat Q2 profit up 17 pct; to focus on high growth mkts
 
    * British hunger striker jailed in UAE released 
    * Aramex Q2 profit rises 14 pct, Egypt weighs 
    * DEWA says no plans for bond despite lower costs 
 
    QATAR
    * S&P affirms Qatar's sovereign credit ratings 
    
    EGYPT 
    * MIDEAST MONEY-Egypt relies on c.bank to finance growing
deficit 
    * Makeup of new Egyptian gov't seen complete next week
 
    * Egypt watchdog suspends QInvest-EFG deal-news agency
 
    * Egypt's Suez Canal revenue rises 3.6 pct in 2011-12
EG-RTRS-LEN]

 (Compiled by Gulf bureaux)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.