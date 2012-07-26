MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - July 26

DUBAI, July 26 (Reuters) - Here are factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL * GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares rebound on hopes for U.S. stimulus, new euro action * Brent hovers at $104 on stimulus hopes, Mideast tensions * MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf Arab markets trend down, Oman at fresh 3-yr low * Syrian ambassadors to Emirates, Cyprus defect UNITED ARAB EMIRATES * Qantas in Emirates tie-up talks, shares soar * INTERVIEW-Etisalat may increase stake in Saudi Mobily * Etisalat Q2 profit up 17 pct; to focus on high growth mkts * British hunger striker jailed in UAE released * Aramex Q2 profit rises 14 pct, Egypt weighs * DEWA says no plans for bond despite lower costs QATAR * S&P affirms Qatar's sovereign credit ratings EGYPT * MIDEAST MONEY-Egypt relies on c.bank to finance growing deficit * Makeup of new Egyptian gov't seen complete next week * Egypt watchdog suspends QInvest-EFG deal-news agency * Egypt's Suez Canal revenue rises 3.6 pct in 2011-12 EG-RTRS-LEN] (Compiled by Gulf bureaux)