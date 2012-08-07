MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Aug 7

DUBAI, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Here are factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL * GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares steady on sustained policy hopes, eyes on RBA * Brent steady above $109 on stimulus hopes, Mideast tension * Syrian prime minister defects, fighting goes on * Iran rial sinks 5 pct vs dlr as devaluation expected * MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai ends lower as investors book gains; Qatar up * Yemen's Aden refinery resumes output - official * Standard Chartered may lose NY license over Iran ties SAUDI ARABIA * Saudi increases September oil prices from Sidi Kerir EGYPT * Egypt vows crackdown on "infidels" after border massacre * Egypt to offer bonds worth 5 bln EGP UNITED ARAB EMIRATES * UAE's NBAD prices $750 mln 7-yr bond, draws heavy demand * UAE c.bank foreign assets rise to $51 bln in June * UAE's ADNOC raises July Murban price to $101.75/bbl KUWAIT * Kuwait's Zain Q2 net profit inches up 1 pct OMAN * Oman's Bank Muscat $251 mln rights issue 128 pct covered