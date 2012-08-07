FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Aug 7
#Financial Services and Real Estate
August 7, 2012 / 4:05 AM / 5 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Aug 7

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Here are factors that may affect
Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified
the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
    
    INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
    * GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares steady on sustained policy hopes,
eyes on RBA 
    * Brent steady above $109 on stimulus hopes, Mideast tension
 
    * Syrian prime minister defects, fighting goes on 
    * Iran rial sinks 5 pct vs dlr as devaluation expected
 
    * MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai ends lower as investors book gains;
Qatar up 
    * Yemen's Aden refinery resumes output - official 
    * Standard Chartered may lose NY license over Iran ties
 
    
    SAUDI ARABIA
    * Saudi increases September oil prices from Sidi Kerir
 
    
    EGYPT 
    * Egypt vows crackdown on "infidels" after border massacre
 
    * Egypt to offer bonds worth 5 bln EGP 

    UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
    * UAE's NBAD prices $750 mln 7-yr bond, draws heavy demand
 
    * UAE c.bank foreign assets rise to $51 bln in June 
    * UAE's ADNOC raises July Murban price to $101.75/bbl
 
    
    KUWAIT
    * Kuwait's Zain Q2 net profit inches up 1 pct 

    OMAN
    * Oman's Bank Muscat $251 mln rights issue 128 pct covered

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
