MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Aug 8
August 8, 2012 / 4:35 AM / 5 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Aug 8

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Here are factors that may affect
Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified
the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
    
    INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
    * GLOBAL MARKETS- Shares hit 3-mth high on debt, QE policy
hopes 
    * Brent slips, but stays above $111 on supply woes; stimulus
eyed 
    * MIDEAST STOCKS- Political turmoil drags Kuwait to 7-mnth
low 
    * Assad gets Iran backing as forces squeeze Aleppo rebels
 
    * Standard Chartered questions New York action 
        
    SAUDI ARABIA
    * Saudi Arabia is spending more than it should - IMF
 
    * Saudi Fin Min: no reason to change 2012 growth f'cast-TV
 
    
    EGYPT 
    * Egypt launches air strikes on suspected militants in
Sinai-state media 
    
    UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
    * Iranians among top buyers in world's tallest tower
 
    * Air Arabia Q2 net profit up 31 pct, shares rise 

    QATAR
    * State fund Qatar Holding looks to raise stake in Qatar
Insurance 

    KUWAIT
    * Kuwait fails again to swear in new cabinet 

 (Compiled by Gulf bureaux)

