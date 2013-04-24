FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Apr 24
April 24, 2013

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Apr 24

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

DUBAI, April 24 (Reuters) - Here are factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS- Asian shares seen rising, weak data pressures euro

* Oil hovers above $100 as Chinese, German data disappoint

* MIDEAST STOCKS- Dubai index tops 2,000 for first time since 2009

* United States, Russia agree to try to revive Syria plan

* Gold edges up after 1 pct drop, dollar weighs

* Crossing Obama’s ‘red line’ on Syria will require concrete proof

* Hackers send fake market-moving AP tweet on White House explosions

* Iran says domestic production grows to offset drop in imports

* Iraq raid on Sunni protest sparks clashes, 44 killed

* Gulf bond issuance seen at $37 bln in 2013 - Stanchart

EGYPT

* Revolt mounts against Egypt’s Mursi over judges

* Egypt president’s legal adviser quits -TV

* Egypt sees 3.8 pct growth in fiscal year from July

* Former Egypt finance minister Boutros-Ghali gets life sentence

* Currency shortages hit Vodafone’s Egyptian business

* Egypt’s bourse resumes trading in OCI

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai Investments to complete $191 mln asset sale this year -CEO

* Horse racing-Godolphin’s boys in blue under a black cloud

* Horse racing-Godolphin admits “catastrophic error” in doping

* UPDATE 1-UAE Etisalat profit flat as margins weaken

* REFILE-Dubai flights rely on fuel refined from Iranian oil

* UPDATE 1-National Bank of Abu Dhabi Q1 net profit up 36 pct

* UAE’s Dana Gas shareholders approve sukuk restructuring

SAUDI ARABIA

* S-Nuclear Saudi Arabia a lifeline for the atomic energy industry

* Morocco agrees $2.4 billion loan deal with IDB -govt official

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain says thwarted attacks, found petrol bombs before F1 race

KUWAIT

* Kuwait author wins Arabic book prize for tale of foreign workers

* Kuwait’s Commercial Bank more than doubles Q1 net profit

* Kuwait Finance House Q1 net profit up 15 percent

* Kuwait’s Gulf Bank says Q1 profit up 8 percent

OMAN

* Mill in Oman buys about 35,000 T wheat, likely Russian origin (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
