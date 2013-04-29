FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Apr 29
April 29, 2013

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Apr 29

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, April 29 (Reuters) - Here are factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares edge up; markets cautious ahead of events-packed week

* Oil prices fall on poor global growth outlook

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar resumes gains, mid-caps boost Dubai to new high

* Senior Egypt officials in Iran for Syria talks

* Fighting reported near suspected chemical arms site in Syria

* U.S. lawmakers press Obama to take action on Syria

* Gold rises 1 percent, holds near one-week high

EGYPT

* Key Egyptian negotiator with IMF quits

* Egypt’s Mursi backs down, to seek compromise on judges EG-POL]

* Egypt opens alcohol-free hotel in popular Red Sea resort

* Egypt’s T-bill yields slip for 3rd week on foreign aid pledges

* Libya to help ease Egypt crisis with $1.2 bln oil deal

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Britain’s PM says concerned about claims of torture in UAE

* Abu Dhabi plans financial free zone, may resemble Dubai

BAHRAIN

* Arcapita says US court to confirm bankruptcy plan in mid-June

OMAN

* Oman telco Nawras extends profit slump

Compiled by Dubai newsroom

