MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Apr 30

DUBAI, April 30 (Reuters) - Here are factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares underpinned by central bank stimulus hopes

* Oil jumps on stimulus hopes; U.S. export surge eyed

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Oman’s Nawras plunges after Q1 drop; Dubai rally falters

* Syrian prime minister survives Damascus bombing, 6 die

* Obama stresses Syria chemical weapons worries in call with Putin

* Emerging market CDS trade volume falls 10 pct in 1st qtr-EMTA

* Gold eases after modest gains subside; ETFs weigh

* Syria access essential for credible chemical weapons inquiry -U.N.

* Netanyahu says Iran hasn’t crossed nuclear “red line”

* Kerry seeks to build Arab support for Israeli-Palestinian peace

* Turkish firm gets deal to export power to N. Iraq -sources

* Jordan Housing Bank Q1 net profit rises 5.7 pct

* Turkey to say in days who will build 2nd nuclear plant

* Albaraka Turk early price talk 7.75-8.00 pct for sukuk - IFR

EGYPT

* Leftist leader says Egypt should refuse IMF loan

* Egyptian students protest mass food poisoning at university

* Egypt says Qatar asking 5 pct interest on $3 bln bonds

* Egypt pulls out of talks to protest Middle East nuclear arms

* Egyptian parliament halts reading of tax law needed for IMF deal

* Egypt’s Moussa says Brotherhood out for revenge

* Egypt’s central bank accepts bids worth $38.3 mln at forex sale

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* INDIA PRESS-Etihad offers $300 mln cheap loan to Jet Airways - Economic Times

* UAE pardons more than 100 Egyptian prisoners

* Dubai court jails Britons for four years on drug charges

* UAE’s First Gulf Bank Q1 net profit rises 12 pct

* Dubai airport passengers jump 20.6 percent in March

* Dubai retailer MAF moves closer to Egypt supermarket deal-sources

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s Agility says Q1 net profit up 46 pct

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain SWF Mumtalakat not joining Gulf spending spree, to focus on portfolio

* Bahrain picks banks for sovereign bond -sources

* Bahraini telco to price $650 mln 7-yr bond Monday

QATAR

* Qatar Islamic Bank Q1 net profit slips 25 pct; misses forecasts

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Maaden shuts phosphate plant after ammonia unit shutdown