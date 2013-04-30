MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Apr 30

DUBAI, April 30 (Reuters) - Here are factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares underpinned by central bank stimulus hopes
* Oil jumps on stimulus hopes; U.S. export surge eyed
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Oman’s Nawras plunges after Q1 drop; Dubai rally falters
* Syrian prime minister survives Damascus bombing, 6 die
* Obama stresses Syria chemical weapons worries in call with Putin
* Emerging market CDS trade volume falls 10 pct in 1st qtr-EMTA
* Gold eases after modest gains subside; ETFs weigh
* Syria access essential for credible chemical weapons inquiry -U.N.
* Netanyahu says Iran hasn’t crossed nuclear “red line”
* Kerry seeks to build Arab support for Israeli-Palestinian peace
* Turkish firm gets deal to export power to N. Iraq -sources
* Jordan Housing Bank Q1 net profit rises 5.7 pct
* Turkey to say in days who will build 2nd nuclear plant
* Albaraka Turk early price talk 7.75-8.00 pct for sukuk - IFR
* Leftist leader says Egypt should refuse IMF loan
* Egyptian students protest mass food poisoning at university
* Egypt says Qatar asking 5 pct interest on $3 bln bonds
* Egypt pulls out of talks to protest Middle East nuclear arms
* Egyptian parliament halts reading of tax law needed for IMF deal
* Egypt’s Moussa says Brotherhood out for revenge
* Egypt’s central bank accepts bids worth $38.3 mln at forex sale
* INDIA PRESS-Etihad offers $300 mln cheap loan to Jet Airways - Economic Times
* UAE pardons more than 100 Egyptian prisoners
* Dubai court jails Britons for four years on drug charges
* UAE’s First Gulf Bank Q1 net profit rises 12 pct
* Dubai airport passengers jump 20.6 percent in March
* Dubai retailer MAF moves closer to Egypt supermarket deal-sources
* Kuwait’s Agility says Q1 net profit up 46 pct
* Bahrain SWF Mumtalakat not joining Gulf spending spree, to focus on portfolio
* Bahrain picks banks for sovereign bond -sources
* Bahraini telco to price $650 mln 7-yr bond Monday
* Qatar Islamic Bank Q1 net profit slips 25 pct; misses forecasts
* Saudi Maaden shuts phosphate plant after ammonia unit shutdown (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)