MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 2

DUBAI, May 2 (Reuters) - Here are factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares capped by US stock fall, ECB eyed
* UPDATE 8-Brent crude drops below $100 on weak data from China, US
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Abu Dhabi property stocks slide after mixed Q1
* MIDEAST MONEY-Syria investors flock to Damascus bourse to protect savings
* Gulf expansion push buoys Middle East banking M&A
* ECB set for rate cut as inflation falls sharply
* U.S. companies hire less, manufacturing growth slows in April
* POLL-Americans want U.S. to keep out of Syria conflict
* Syria mediator is determined to resign, U.N. diplomats say
* At least 22 killed in Iraq attacks
* Gold falls more than 1 pct as commodities dip
* Turkey investigates use of chemical weapons in Syria
* Youth voice hope for change in static Palestinian politics
* Six ministers to change in Egypt cabinet reshuffle-state paper
* Egypt bank EFG Hermes to sell assets as Qatar deal fails
* Dubai’s DIB eyes double-digit profit growth, acquisitions
* Abu Dhabi says financial zone to bridge gap in global day
* Tatarstan prepares sukuk, to discuss Islamic banking with Moscow
* Dubai developers talk tall and big amid propety recovery
* UAE’s ADNOC cuts April Murban crude price to $105.65/bbl
* Inflation spikes as Qatar gears up for spending spree
* Qatar’s QIB rules out 2013 sukuk issues - CEO
* Qatar Air says to get 787 grounding compensation
* Saudi c.bank sees limited inflationary pressures in Q2
* OPEC, again, to try to break deadlock over top post
* Riyadh airport power cut stopped flights for an hour