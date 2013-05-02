FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 2
#Market News
May 2, 2013 / 3:06 AM / 4 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 2

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, May 2 (Reuters) - Here are factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares capped by US stock fall, ECB eyed

* UPDATE 8-Brent crude drops below $100 on weak data from China, US

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Abu Dhabi property stocks slide after mixed Q1

* MIDEAST MONEY-Syria investors flock to Damascus bourse to protect savings

* Gulf expansion push buoys Middle East banking M&A

* ECB set for rate cut as inflation falls sharply

* U.S. companies hire less, manufacturing growth slows in April

* POLL-Americans want U.S. to keep out of Syria conflict

* Syria mediator is determined to resign, U.N. diplomats say

* At least 22 killed in Iraq attacks

* Gold falls more than 1 pct as commodities dip

* Turkey investigates use of chemical weapons in Syria

* Youth voice hope for change in static Palestinian politics

EGYPT

* Six ministers to change in Egypt cabinet reshuffle-state paper

* Egypt bank EFG Hermes to sell assets as Qatar deal fails

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai’s DIB eyes double-digit profit growth, acquisitions

* Abu Dhabi says financial zone to bridge gap in global day

* Tatarstan prepares sukuk, to discuss Islamic banking with Moscow

* Dubai developers talk tall and big amid propety recovery

* UAE’s ADNOC cuts April Murban crude price to $105.65/bbl

QATAR

* Inflation spikes as Qatar gears up for spending spree

* Qatar’s QIB rules out 2013 sukuk issues - CEO

* Qatar Air says to get 787 grounding compensation

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi c.bank sees limited inflationary pressures in Q2

* OPEC, again, to try to break deadlock over top post

* Riyadh airport power cut stopped flights for an hour

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

