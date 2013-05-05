FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 5
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India
May 5, 2013 / 4:06 AM / in 4 years

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 5

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, May 5 (Reuters) - Here are factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. dollar, stocks rally on strong U.S. jobs data

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi stocks rise after promise of flood compensation

* Brent tops $104 on prospects for strong US demand

* PRECIOUS-Gold flat after U.S. jobs data, up slightly for week

* Israel bombs Hezbollah-bound missiles in Syria - official

EGYPT

* Egyptian billionaire Sawiris returns home to warm welcome

* Tear gas fired as Egyptian Islamists target security HQ

* Court jails supporters of black-clad Egypt protest group

* Thousands of Egypt’s Islamists protest against state security

* Egypt’s main IMF negotiator, in change, stays in post

* Egyptian T-bill yields rise at auction, snap three-week decline

* Central bank accepts bids worth $38.4 mln at forex sale

* Ezz Steel 2012 net profit falls sharply

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Arabtec Q1 net profit drops 25.7 pct

* Dubai aims to treble tourism income by 2020

QATAR

* Qatar extends buying spree to India with $1.3 bln Bharti deal

* Qatari investor close to taking stake in SolarWorld -CEO

* Ooredoo unit Asiacell annual profit rises 31 pct

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Real Estate: SICO Investment Bank raises to reduce

* Kingdom Holding signs $311 mln refinancing deal for Savoy

KUWAIT

* Kuwaiti crown prince had back surgery in Germany- KUNA (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.