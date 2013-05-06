MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 6

DUBAI, May 6 (Reuters) - Here are factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks inspired by Wall St rally, U.S. data

* Crude rallies after Israel hits Syrian targets; US data supports

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Improving macro indicators support UAE mkts; Saudi slips

* Gulf airlines prepare for Boeing’s 777X offering

* Gold holds near 2-week high; equities weigh

* Libyan parliament bans ex-Gaddafi officials from office

* UN warns against escalation after Israeli strikes in Syria

* Syrian Sunnis flee coastal town after night of killing

* Israel strike opens up “all possibilities” - Syrian minister

EGYPT

* Gunmen kill alcohol seller in Egypt’s Sinai

* Egypt’s prime minister unhurt by shooting near his car -police

* Egypt court keeps activist in jail as trial starts

* Egypt condemns Israeli attack on Syria

* Booze and bikinis are welcome in Egypt, says tourism minister

* Egypt opposition can’t harvest Brotherhood unpopularity

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abu Dhabi’s Gulf Capital gets $120 mln loan for Saudi project

* Developer DAMAC to build Trump-branded golf course in Dubai

* Dana Gas says Iraq asset sale rumours baseless

* Dubai says repays $909 mln bonds on maturity

* Dana Gas hits 17-mth high on spin-off speculation

* Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank buys back shares worth $313 mln

* Dubai’s Arabtec says wins 243 mln dirhams contract from Emaar Properties

QATAR

* Bomb hits convoy carrying Qataris in Somalia, eight dead

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Aramco raises June Arab Light price for Asia by 20 cents

KUWAIT

* Kuwait March bank lending growth picks up slightly

OMAN

* Oman may issue USD bond for first time in 17 yrs -fin min (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)