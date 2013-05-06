FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 6
Sections
Featured
Violence erupts as Catalans vote on split from Spain
World
Violence erupts as Catalans vote on split from Spain
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 6, 2013 / 3:06 AM / 4 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 6

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, May 6 (Reuters) - Here are factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks inspired by Wall St rally, U.S. data

* Crude rallies after Israel hits Syrian targets; US data supports

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Improving macro indicators support UAE mkts; Saudi slips

* Gulf airlines prepare for Boeing’s 777X offering

* Gold holds near 2-week high; equities weigh

* Libyan parliament bans ex-Gaddafi officials from office

* UN warns against escalation after Israeli strikes in Syria

* Syrian Sunnis flee coastal town after night of killing

* Israel strike opens up “all possibilities” - Syrian minister

EGYPT

* Gunmen kill alcohol seller in Egypt’s Sinai

* Egypt’s prime minister unhurt by shooting near his car -police

* Egypt court keeps activist in jail as trial starts

* Egypt condemns Israeli attack on Syria

* Booze and bikinis are welcome in Egypt, says tourism minister

* Egypt opposition can’t harvest Brotherhood unpopularity

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abu Dhabi’s Gulf Capital gets $120 mln loan for Saudi project

* Developer DAMAC to build Trump-branded golf course in Dubai

* Dana Gas says Iraq asset sale rumours baseless

* Dubai says repays $909 mln bonds on maturity

* Dana Gas hits 17-mth high on spin-off speculation

* Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank buys back shares worth $313 mln

* Dubai’s Arabtec says wins 243 mln dirhams contract from Emaar Properties

QATAR

* Bomb hits convoy carrying Qataris in Somalia, eight dead

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Aramco raises June Arab Light price for Asia by 20 cents

KUWAIT

* Kuwait March bank lending growth picks up slightly

OMAN

* Oman may issue USD bond for first time in 17 yrs -fin min (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.