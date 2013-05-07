MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 7

DUBAI, May 7 (Reuters) - Here are factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares steady on higher Wall Street
* Oil rises to over $105 per barrel on Mideast tensions
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai, Kuwait rally pauses; Gulf mkts mixed
* Turkish markets mixed as lira rise signals more rate cuts
* Gold ticks lower as equities gain, ETFs plunge
* Israel says ‘no winds of war’ despite Syria air strikes
* Bombs, mosque attack kill 17 in Iraqi capital - police
* Kerry to ‘make another stab’ at Syria deal with Russia
* UN distances self from report Syrian rebels used nerve gas
* Influential U.S. senator offers bill to arm Syria rebels
* Iran presidency candidates to step forward, finally
* White House says skeptical Syrian rebels used chemical weapons
* US, allies to stage naval exercise in Gulf energy shipping hub
* Russia says chance of foreign intervention in Syria growing
* Egypt to reshuffle 11 ministers, including oil
* UAE criticises Iran lawmakers’ visit to disputed islands
* IFC helping UAE draft movable assets law, to aid SME lending
* Emirates plans to replace 777s with new Boeing model
* Commercial Bank of Dubai plans first-ever bond issue
* Qatar cuts April Marine OSP by $4 to $102.50/bbl
* Qatar Airways in talks with Airbus to buy up to 15 jets
* Dreamliner grounding cost Qatar Airways $200 mln in revenue - CEO
* Alwaleed’s Kingdom, on prowl for acquisitions, plans hotel sale
* Shareholder Alwaleed says Citi split-up “completely dead”
* Accident at closed Jeddah refinery kills one worker
* Four Saudis held over Tanzania church bombing
* Saudi oil output rises to 9.3 mln bpd in Apr -source
* Kuwait firm launches Islamic trade finance fund
* Bahraini lawmakers call on US envoy to end “interference”