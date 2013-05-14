MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14

DUBAI, May 14 (Reuters) - Here are factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares steady, retail sales underpins dollar
* Oil falls as China demand slows, U.S. gasoline sales dive
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar rises to 27-mth high; most Gulf mkts up
* U.S. objects to Iran chairing U.N. disarmament conference
* Obama pushes for Syria talks but warns of huge challenges
* Three ICRC aid workers kidnapped in Yemen
* Car bomb kills three outside hospital in Libya’s Benghazi
* Hundreds of armed groups hold swathes of north Syria -ICRC
* Iran’s Ahmadinejad may face charges over election appearance with aide
* Mideast crude tanker rates rally to near 4-month high
* Indian firm in global ATM heist admits system breached
* Turkish fighter jet lost near Syria in probable accident
* Iran expects “progress” in U.N. nuclear talks, West sceptical
* Attack on Iraq’s Kirkuk-Ceyhan oil pipeline halts flow - sources
* Carlyle buys stake in Jordanian food company Nabil
* Syrian minister blames “murderer” Erdogan for bombings-Russian TV
* Iran to seek a cut in OPEC’s output target-report
* Iran election opens up as surprise candidates enter race
* Egypt targets 15 mln tonne wheat production in 2014
* Egyptian assembly approves higher taxes on the wealthy
* Appeals court frees 6 backers of black-clad Egypt protest group
* Egypt c.bank sells $38.5 mln at forex auction
* Tanzania releases UAE, Saudi citizens held over church bombing
* Dubai’s CBD sets initial price guidance for debut bond
* Budget carrier Air Arabia’s Q1 net profit rises 20 pct
* Chilling out in sizzling Dubai’s all-ice cafe
* Saudi c.bank pushes banks to reserve more jobs for locals
* Saudi man arrested in Detroit after statement on pressure cooker
* Saudi stock regulator plans new rules on losses, share prices
* Saudi Arabia to punish men over Christian woman convert-paper
* Bahrain telecom group Batelco profit falls 17 pct
* Kuwait MPs plan to question ministers, raising pressure on goverment
* Kuwait may sign plane deal in May, Airbus favoured - source
* Severn Trent focus of 5-bln-pound takeover talks -Financial News
Compiled by Dubai newsroom