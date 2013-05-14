FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
May 14, 2013 / 3:05 AM / in 4 years

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

DUBAI, May 14 (Reuters) - Here are factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares steady, retail sales underpins dollar

* Oil falls as China demand slows, U.S. gasoline sales dive

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar rises to 27-mth high; most Gulf mkts up

* U.S. objects to Iran chairing U.N. disarmament conference

* Obama pushes for Syria talks but warns of huge challenges

* Three ICRC aid workers kidnapped in Yemen

* Car bomb kills three outside hospital in Libya’s Benghazi

* Hundreds of armed groups hold swathes of north Syria -ICRC

* Iran’s Ahmadinejad may face charges over election appearance with aide

* Mideast crude tanker rates rally to near 4-month high

* Indian firm in global ATM heist admits system breached

* Turkish fighter jet lost near Syria in probable accident

* Iran expects “progress” in U.N. nuclear talks, West sceptical

* Attack on Iraq’s Kirkuk-Ceyhan oil pipeline halts flow - sources

* Carlyle buys stake in Jordanian food company Nabil

* Syrian minister blames “murderer” Erdogan for bombings-Russian TV

* Iran to seek a cut in OPEC’s output target-report

* Iran election opens up as surprise candidates enter race

EGYPT

* Egypt targets 15 mln tonne wheat production in 2014

* Egyptian assembly approves higher taxes on the wealthy

* Appeals court frees 6 backers of black-clad Egypt protest group

* Egypt c.bank sells $38.5 mln at forex auction

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Tanzania releases UAE, Saudi citizens held over church bombing

* Dubai’s CBD sets initial price guidance for debut bond

* Budget carrier Air Arabia’s Q1 net profit rises 20 pct

* Chilling out in sizzling Dubai’s all-ice cafe

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi c.bank pushes banks to reserve more jobs for locals

* Saudi man arrested in Detroit after statement on pressure cooker

* Saudi stock regulator plans new rules on losses, share prices

* Saudi Arabia to punish men over Christian woman convert-paper

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain telecom group Batelco profit falls 17 pct

KUWAIT

* Kuwait MPs plan to question ministers, raising pressure on goverment

* Kuwait may sign plane deal in May, Airbus favoured - source

* Severn Trent focus of 5-bln-pound takeover talks -Financial News

Compiled by Dubai newsroom

