MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 15

DUBAI, May 15 (Reuters) - Here are factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares steady, Nikkei at fresh 5 1/2 yr high as yen slips
* Brent oil prices fall in light trading
* MIDEAST STOCKS-UAE mkts hit fresh multi-yr highs, no sign of abating
* Gold edges up as dollar eases; snaps 4-day decline
* Turkey’s Erdogan to push Obama on Syria after bombings
* Iran defends post as chair of UN disarmament conference
* Turkey joins with Exxon, Iraqi Kurds in oil exploration
* Moody’s warns could cut Lebanon’s govt rating on Syria effects
* Syria’s savagery will thwart reconciliation
* Iraq domestic pipeline on fire after bomb attack
* ‘Friends of Syria’ nations to meet in Jordan next week
* Turkish Airlines faces strike as union deadline approaches
* Iraq-Turkey pipeline repairs finish in 3 days-officials
* First Kurdish rebels arrive in Iraq under Turkey peace plan
* Christian teacher to be tried in Egypt for insulting Islam
* S&P cuts rating on four Egyptian banks on debt risk
* Egypt’s Orascom Telecom says it rejects Altimo’s buyout offer
* Telecom Egypt aims for 3 to 4 pct growth in 2013 -CEO
* Egypt developer TMG first-quarter net profit falls 19.8 pct
* Egypt’s EFG to raise capital through bonus shares
* Telecom Egypt says first-quarter revenue up 1.4 pct
* Dubai trade jumps in Q1, pace seen holding up
* Commercial Bank of Dubai prices $500 mln debut bond
* Drake & Scull chief says will not sell stake in company
* UAE’s Dana profit boosted by MOL share sale
* Dubai’s Shuaa Capital Q1 net loss narrows on cost cuts
* Arabtec seeks bigger presence on Depa board (www.thenational.ae)
* Saudi Arabia confirms six new cases of deadly SARS-like virus
* Virgin among five bidders for Saudi telecom licences
* Turkey’s TAV Insaat wins $400 mln Riyadh airport tender
* Qatar’s QPI hopes to extend Centrica deal in N. America
* Qatar, allies tighten coordination of arms flows to Syria
* Japan-Taiwan venture to build $1.5 bln Qatar refinery
* Bahrain blogger escapes to Britain
* BREAKINGVIEWS-Wave of liquidity engulfs Severn Trent water
* Kuwait’s Investment Dar offers new settlement to creditors
* Severn Trent shares leap on takeover approach