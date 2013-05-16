FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 16
May 16, 2013 / 3:36 AM / 4 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 16

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

DUBAI, May 16 (Reuters) - Here are factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks mostly higher, Japan posts solid growth

* Oil gains $1 on U.S. equity rally

* Gold drops for 6th session in longest losing streak in 4 yrs

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt’s OT rises on hopes of better buyout offer

* UN condemns Assad forces, but unease grows about rebels

* UN nuclear talks with Iran fail to end deadlock

* Turkish central bank seen cutting rates to spur growth, tame lira

* U.S. to rigorously enforce gold ban on Iran -Treasury official

* Thousands of Palestinians mark 65 years since displacement

* Oil exports halted again at Libya’s Zueitina port

* Iran MPs urge ban on presidential runs by Rafsanjani, Mashaie

* Turkey’s IMF emancipation deserves cautious cheer

* IFSB preps liquidity guidance for Islamic banks, warns of risks

* Turkish Airlines says flights on time despite strike

EGYPT

* Militants kidnap 7 Egyptian security officers in Sinai -sources

* President wants Egypt to stop importing wheat within four years

* Egypt CIB’s 1st-qtr net rises 30 pct, interest margin widens

* Egypt militants planned to hit US and French embassies -MENA

* Egyptian Finance Ministry man quits over friction with Islamists

* Egypt judges suspend talks with Mursi over disputed reforms

* Egypt c.bank sells $38.3 mln at forex auction

* Egypt’s Orascom Telecom falls to loss in first quarter

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Egypt says disputes with Dubai’s DAMAC are resolved

* U.S. targets two UAE firms for dealing with blacklisted Iran banks

* Air Berlin says doesn’t need more Etihad help to fix finances

* Dubai inflation remains low in April despite jump in rents

* Dubai’s Arqaam Capital eyes South Africa, Saudi expansion

* Abu Dhabi fund names ex-Deutsche Bank exec as infrastructure head

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi’s Mobily denies asking for help to spy on customers

* Carlyle-backed General Lighting plans Saudi share sale-sources

QATAR

* Qatar Air wants to be launch customer for 777X -CEO

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain court jails six for insulting king on Twitter

KUWAIT

* Severn Trent rejects $7.2 billion takeover bid

* Kuwait court ruling may threaten economic recovery

* Airbus picked by Kuwait Airways as best bid - minister

* Kuwaiti ministers offer to resign - state news agency

OMAN

* Refinery shutdown forces Oman fuel imports in early 2013

Compiled by Dubai newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
