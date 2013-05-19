FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 19
May 19, 2013 / 4:41 AM / in 4 years

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 19

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, May 19 (Reuters) - Here are factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-US dollar soars, stocks set new highs on Fed QE exit talk

* Oil rallies for third day, shrugging off firm dollar

* China April housing inflation quickens to two year high

* After tough week, Obama tries to change the subject to jobs

* Germany’s Merkel visits Pope, urges tougher market controls

* Google’s wearable Glass gadget: cool or creepy?

* Investment grade Turkey hopes for and fears more investment

* Cyber attacks against banks worse than expected

* US House votes for more scrutiny of economic impact of SEC rules

EGYPT

* OCI NV says earnings hit by gas supply constraints

* Enraged by kidnapping, Egyptian police block Gaza border

* RESEARCH ALERT-Orascom Telecom: HSBC cuts price target

* New Egypt central bank ruling a blow for local money market funds

* Egyptians gloomier as country struggles after revolt -poll

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Emirates’ arm buys Air France’s stake in Italian catering venture

* Dubai’s Atlantis in $850 million loan refinancing - bankers

* Dubai bank ENBD plans bond sale to boost capital

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi princes lose battle to keep UK lawsuit secret

* Saudi Arabia says hackers sabotage government websites

* MIDEAST WEEKAHEAD-Saudi regulations target stock market speculators

QATAR

* Qatar Holding, Italy fund eying Versace - paper

* Qatar to buy 40 pct in Milan’s Porta Nuova property development

KUWAIT

* Kuwait Airways says signs initial deal with Airbus

* Moody’s downgrades Kuwait Finance House long term ratings to A1, outlook negative

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain forces raid top cleric’s house - opposition

KUWAIT

* Severn Trent rejects $7.2 billion takeover bid

* Kuwait court ruling may threaten economic recovery

* Airbus picked by Kuwait Airways as best bid - minister

* Kuwaiti ministers offer to resign - state news agency (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
