MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 21
May 21, 2013 / 3:15 AM / in 4 years

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 21

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

DUBAI, May 21 (Reuters) - Here are factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar index off 3-year high, Asian shares ease

* Oil ends higher on weaker dollar, supplies weigh

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Kuwait extends rally; UAE mkts slip off multi-yr highs

* Gulf wealth funds raising private equity investments-study

* Libya’s ports reopen after protests, gas complex attacked

* S&P lowers Jordan sovereign credit rating to BB-minus from BB

* Libya raises June price on Es Sider crude oil

* Subsidy reform dispute imperils Morocco’s ruling coalition

* Hezbollah in big Syria battle, Obama “concerned”

* Bomb attacks kill more than 70 Shi‘ites across Iraq

* Iran electoral watchdog hints at Rafsanjani rejection

EGYPT

* U.S. says concerned with charges against Egyptian journalists

* Egyptian army boosts forces in Sinai after kidnapping

* Egypt cuts size of bond auction after funds decree trims demand

* Egypt sells $38.4 mln at forex auction on Monday

* Turkey to increase $1 bln credit line to Egypt by $250 mln -Deputy PM

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Moody’s upgrades First Gulf Bank’s standalone bank financial strength rating to C- from D+

* Abu Dhabi’s IPIC to use $4 bln pipeline payment to repay debt

* Horse racing-Seven more Al Zarooni horses test positive

* UAE’s TAQA says looking at share options after dual listing report

* Gulf Capital to raise $360 mln partly for dividend payout

SAUDI ARABIA

* IMF - inflation a potential risk for strong Saudi economy

* Saudi’s Dar Al Arkan may sell $300 mln sukuk this week

* Saudi Aramco seeks bids for power plant

* Saudi investor to delay Sudan farm project over dollar curbs

* Saudi contractor MMG appoints advisor for debt restructuring

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s Kharafi group wins $930 mln from Libya - media

QATAR

* Qatar: Arab Spring makes Israeli-Palestinian peace more pressing

* Qatar sets up $1 bln energy infrastructure fund

OMAN

* Kerry visits Oman for arms deal signing, talks on Syria, Mideast

* Raytheon to sign $2.1 bln arms sale to Oman -U.S. officials (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
