MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - July 8

DUBAI, July 8 (Reuters) - Here are factors that may affect Middle East stock markets Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar gains, Japan shares rise on upbeat U.S. jobs data
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi shares up to fresh 15-mth high on Q2 optimism; Egypt down
* Gold drops on strong U.S jobs growth, stimulus fears
* Syrian opposition head expects advanced weapons to reach rebels
* Two Libya oil ports to reopen after forced shutdowns
* Iraqi Kurd president makes symbolic Baghdad visit
* Britain deports cleric Abu Qatada after legal marathon
* Syria’s Islamists disenchanted with democracy after Mursi’s fall
* Yemen sets Sept Masila crude OSP at $0.45/bbl premium
* Egyptian PM deadlock drags on as hundreds of thousands protest
* Gunmen attack Sinai checkpoints close to Israel border
* Huge crowds rally in Egypt, political talks stalled
* Key Egypt Islamist party rejects PM, vice-president choices
* Egypt presidency says social democrat likely to be premier
* Egyptian security forces raid Al Jazeera’s Cairo office-Al Jazeera
* Egypt’s central bank governor flies to Abu Dhabi
* Back to the future for Egypt’s state media
* Egypt forex reserves fall by $1.12 bln in June
* Syria’s Islamists disenchanted with democracy after Mursi’s fall
* Saudi Safco sets H1 dividend at 6 riyals/shr - statement
* Two more die in Saudi Arabia from MERS coronavirus
* Table-Saudi Arabia Q2 earnings estimates
* Saudi’s Jarir Marketing Q2 net profit jumps 17.9 pct, misses view
* Saudi dairy firm Almarai Q2 profit rises 4.9 pct
* Saudi Amiantit sees 8.2 mln riyals Q2 impairment hit on Indian unit
* South Korea’s Daelim wins $293 mln Saudi butanol plant project
* QE2 ocean liner to be luxury hotel in Asia under new owners
* Abu Dhabi Islamic arranges $360 mln facility for Gulf Marine
* Agility to bid for Kuwait Health Assurance stake
* Qatar’s QNB names finance minister Emadi as board chairman
* Table-Qatar Q2 earnings estimates
* Bahrain bomb kills one policeman- interior ministry
Compiled by Dubai newsroom