MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - July 10

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro steadies after Italy downgrade blow, Asian shares rise

* Oil prices end moderately higher, stifled by dollar

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt rises on elections timeframe, Gulf aid

* Gold holds near one-week high, China data awaited

* Obama speaks with UAE Crown Prince, Qatar Emir about Egypt concerns

* UK court tells Cukurova to pay $1.6 bln for Turkcell shares

* Israel warns Arabs against “bashing” it at UN nuclear meeting

* Concern at undetected cases as WHO holds coronavirus talks

* Palestinian to launch $10 mln Arabic online encyclopedia

* Syria naval base blast points to Israeli raid

* Over 50 hurt as car bomb hits Hezbollah Beirut stronghold

* Corruption worsened in Arab countries since uprisings -poll

* Egypt looks forward to new elections, back to week of bloodshed

* Militants kills two in attacks in Egypt’s Sinai-sources

* Egypt’s liberal bloc says rejects constitutional decree

* U.S. says encouraged by Egyptian transition plan

* Rows over Egypt’s constitutional decree signal hurdles ahead

* Egypt’s PM-designate to offer posts to Brotherhood party

* Egypt showered with Gulf billions in show of support for army

* Egypt summons Turkish ambassador over comments on Mursi

* Egypt prosecutor to investigate 650 suspects over violence -state media

* Egyptian army takes upper hand in media war over killings

* Egypt Nour Party says would accept ex-finance min as interim PM

* INSIGHT-From power to protest, Egypt’s Brotherhood fights for life

* Saudi Arabia to keep crude supplies to one Asia buyer -source

* Saudi Arabia gives Egypt $5 bln in aid

* Saudi SABIC to pay 2 riyals/shr H1 dividend

* Saudi Hollandi Bank Q2 net profit rises 12.8 pct

* Saudi Ma‘aden awards $825 mln contract to S.Korean firm

* UAE to provide $3 bln aid package to Egypt - state news agency

* SOCAR Trading to boost capacity of Fujairah terminal - source

* Morocco wants local partner for Maroc Telecom deal-sources

* Nakheel’s profit rise signals confidence in Dubai property

* Ex-Shell executive named CEO at UAE’s Dana Gas

* UAE foreign minister to arrive in Cairo Tuesday morning

* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Q2 earnings estimates

* TABLE-Dubai Q2 earnings estimates

* Qatar plans energy shakeup in global expansion bid

* Qatar’s Tasweeq offers 120,000T GTL jet fuel for Sept-Nov

* Top Middle East lender QNB names acting CEO

* Egypt bond continues Qatar deposit switch - IFR

* TABLE- Bahrain Q2 earnings estimates

* TABLE-Kuwait May inflation up to 3.0 pct year-on-year

* TABLE-Kuwait Q2 earnings estimates

* Three Somalis convicted of piracy, murder in yacht attack off Oman