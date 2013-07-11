MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - July 11

DUBAI, July 11 (Reuters) - Here are factors that may affect Middle East stock markets Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit 3-week high on Bernanke’s dovish comments
* Brent near 3-month peak as dollar wilts on Fed stance
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt rises after billions in Gulf aid; regional trading slumps
* MIDEAST MONEY-Under social pressures, Algeria opens construction market to foreigners
* Gold climbs to 2-1/2 week high on Fed stimulus hopes
* Turkish central bank spends heavily again to stabilise lira
* Syria opposition denies Russian chemical attack allegation
* Iran steps up major wheat spree, with 450,000 T buy
* Libyan government takes back ministry from armed group
* After boom years, some Chinese firms run into trouble in crisis-hit Sudan
* Kurdish rebels promote hawk as peace process falters
* South Sudan backs plans to boost press freedom, reporters wary
* Junior partner says quits Morocco coalition, govt fate unclear
* OPEC to lose market share in 2014 as rivals pump more
* U.S. still plans to send F-16s to Egypt in coming weeks
* Infighting threatens Egypt transition plan, army orders arrests
* Obama orders review of U.S. aid to Egypt, Pentagon says
* Egypt orders arrest of Brotherhood leaders
* Egypt’s interim cabinet to be formed next week - PM
* White House voices confidence in the U.S. ambassador to Egypt
* Isolated, hot, angry: fasting Mursi backers keep Cairo vigil
* Major poultry firm sees Gulf aid dampening Egypt food inflation
* Washington vilified on both sides of Egypt’s divide
* Egypt’s consumer inflation jumps to 9.8 pct in June
* Gulf billions buy Egypt economy breathing space
* Egypt’s interim rulers name new prosecutor
* Egypt’s Brotherhood looks back, Islamist rivals look ahead
* Egypt pound strengthens at central bank sale, steady on black market
* Strong Saudi economy spurs biggest banks to profit rise
* Saudi British Bank Q2 net profit climbs 9.8 pct
* Saudi’s Samba posts slight Q2 net profit increase
* Saudi Ma‘aden Q2 net profit dips 68 pct on plant shutdown, gold price
* Saudi’s Al Rajhi Bank posts near-flat Q2 profit
* Saudi Aramco Jizan refinery start faces 6-12 mth delay-sources
* SABIC awards $387 mln contract for new plastic plant
* Brazil’s EBX, Abu Dhabi fund agree on debt refinance deal
* TABLE-Abu Dhabi June inflation edges up to 0.9 pct y/y
* Qatar National Bank Q2 profit surges, eyes Asia for growth
* Fire damages historic palace in heart of Paris
* National Bank of Bahrain Q2 net profit up 8.6 pct
* Kuwait sets August crude OSP to Asia 25 cents higher
* Kuwait promises Egypt $4 billion in aid-state news agency
* Tenaga JV wins $310 mln power plant contract in Kuwait
* TABLE-Oman May bank lending growth slips to nearly 3-yr low
