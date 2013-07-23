MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - July 23

DUBAI, July 23 (Reuters) - Here are factors that may affect Middle East stock markets Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks seek inspiration; dollar struggles
* U.S crude ends lower on profit-taking, Brent up slightly
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Lender ENBD earnings beat lifts Dubai, regional mkts gain
* U.S. congressional hurdles lifted on arming Syrian rebels
* Top U.S. officer outlines options for military force in Syria
* Judgement day for Turkish central bank, rate hike expected
* EU adds Hezbollah’s military wing to terrorism list
* Moroccan king approves resignations, paving way for coalition talks
* U.S. working on date for Israeli, Palestinian meetings
* Al Qaeda militants flee Iraq jail in violent mass break-out
* Protest halts Libyan port’s oil exports for 6th day
* Israel moves to protect Eilat-bound planes from Sinai jihadis
* European refiners squeezed in Africa by rising U.S exports
* Turkey’s Bank Asya applies for sukuk issue of up to 1 bln lira
* Iraq signs deal to import Iranian gas for power
* Lebanon’s Blom Bank says H1 profit up 6.4 percent
* Iraq buys 50,000 T Australian wheat in tender-trade
* Iran taps Caspian Sea route to bolster grain stocks
* Syria rebels seize government town in Aleppo province
* IILM reshuffles sharia board, key scholars depart
* Syrian government, opposition must work to expel “terrorists”-Russia
* Crude oil flows through Iraq-Turkey pipeline down since July 21
* Family of Egypt’s Mursi alleges abduction, new clashes in Cairo
* Pro and anti-Mursi protesters clash near Cairo’s Tahrir square
* Yields dip on 5-year Egyptian bonds but climb on 10-year paper
* EU calls for Mursi’s release, democratic elections in Egypt
* Egypt’s Meditrade tenders for up to 30,000 T sunflower oil
* Egypt’s pound strengthens at Monday’s central bank forex sale
* Kuwaiti appeals court acquits former opposition MPs
* Kuwait’s Arabi Group says it wins health insurance co stake
* Dubai pardons Norwegian woman convicted after reporting rape
* Vivendi to announce Maroc Telecom sale to Etisalat -sources
* Nasdaq Dubai appoints Hamed Ali as CEO
* Dubai lender Emirates NBD sees bad loans at 14-15 pct in 2013
* Dubai’s Aramex Q2 net profit rises 12 pct
* Lender ENBD mirrors Dubai recovery with bumper profit
* Dubai Islamic Bank reshuffles management, names Chilwan CEO
* TABLE-UAE June inflation at 1.3 pct, highest since July 2011
* Italy’s Risanamento says no bid from Qatar/Hines
* Qatar Navigation H1 net profit rises 30 pct
* AlBaraka Bank’s Turkish unit launches $250 mln financing
* TABLE-Bahrain June inflation eases to 3.3 pct y/y
* Saudi Telecom moves to sell Indonesia unit as profit drops (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)