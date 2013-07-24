MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - July 24

DUBAI, July 24 (Reuters) - Here are factors that may affect Middle East stock markets Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks tentative, dollar treads water as China PMI eyed
* Oil rises in volatile spread trading
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai’s Drake & Scull hits record high, UAE mkts rise
* Gold eases after four days of gains as dollar firms
* Clashes on Syria, spying mark debate on U.S. defense funding bill
* Al Qaeda says it freed 500 inmates in Iraq jail-break
* Syria’s opposition leaders lobby Paris for advanced weapons
* Diluted Hezbollah terror listing by EU is largely symbolic
* U.S. court invalidates passport law on status of Jerusalem
* Vote deals lethal blow to Poland’s kosher meat industry
* U.N. chemical arms chief arrives in Beirut before Syria trip
* Pan-Kurdish congress planned to unify ranks amid regional turmoil
* Blast heard in downtown Tripoli - witness
* South Sudan warns oil shutdown might destroy pipelines
* Turkish central bank raises rates to stem lira outflows
* Turkey to remove upper limit on repo auctions from July 24
* Iran offers India $1 bln sovereign guarantee for oil shipments
* Jordan buys 100,000 T feed barley in tender-trade
* Turkish troops kill civilian trying to cross into Syria
* Syria tenders to buy 276,000 T white sugar
* Iraqi oil flows resume in pipeline to Turkey -shipping source
* India’s Iranian oil imports more than halve in June -trade
* Iran condemns EU’s blacklisting of Hezbollah
* Bomb at Egypt police station kills one, injures 17
* In an uncertain Egypt, street artists rein in their outrage
* Egypt’s GASC seeks wheat for September shipment
* Egypt seeks deferred payment for wheat-Russian lobby
* At least nine die in Cairo violence, 2 killed in Sinai
* UN says Egypt crackdown closes 80 percent of Gaza tunnels
* Egypt must protect Christians from turmoil-rights groups
* U.S. Senate plan would keep aid to Egypt, with conditions
* Al Jazeera accuses Egypt authorities of intimidation campaign
* Israel beefs up rocket defences on Egypt border
* In Egypt turmoil, start-up firms find ways to flourish
* Vivendi kicks off wider revamp with Maroc sale deal
* UAE bank NBAD misses forecasts with profit rise
* Abu Dhabi power plant to price project bond Thursday
* Kuwait’s NBK reports rise in Q2 net, misses estimates
* Kuwait’s Gulf Bank posts 17 pct rise in Q2 net profit
* Qatar concerned over continued bloodshed in Egypt-QNA
* Qatar’s CBQ Q2 net profit dips on higher provisions
* Fitch upgrades Alternatifbank on ownership change
* Qatar’s Barwa Real Estate names new board chairman
* Qatar lender Masraf al Rayan Q2 net profit up 13.3 pct
* Sultan of Oman pardons people jailed for 2011 protests
* Oman to invite bids for $3.5 bln steam cracker -sources
Compiled by Dubai newsroom