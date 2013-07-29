MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - July 29

DUBAI, July 29 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Japanese stocks knocked lower by firmer yen
* Oil slips on worries about Chinese demand
* MIDEAST STOCKS-OCI pulls Egypt down after violence; most Gulf mkts soft
* Israeli-Palestinian peace talks to resume after three years
* Indyk expected to be named new U.S. Middle East envoy
* Turkish police detain 7 protesters in and around Istanbul park
* Al Shabaab claim attack on Turkish mission in Somalia, three dead
* Tunisian opposition may set up rival “salvation government”
* Protesters halt oil flow to Mellitah complex in Libya
* Some 100 prisoners recaptured out of 1,100 in Libyan jail break
* Afghan eyes Iran deal to boost trade to Europe, India
* Hang Lung denies in talks to buy Israel’s Clal Insurance stake
* Bomb attack halts oil flow through Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline-Iraq officials
* Drone strike kills four militants in Yemen - residents
* Suicide bomber kills 8 Kurdish security forces personnel in Iraq
* African Development Bank head says Zimbabwe can’t afford chaos, uncertainty
* EU’s Ashton on mediation mission to Egypt
* Supporters of Egypt’s ousted president march in defiance of army
* Turkey’s Erdogan slams EU for stance on Egypt bloodshed
* Egypt’s Brotherhood stands ground after killings
* Egypt minister wants Brothers in politics, not arms
* Egypt’s T-bill yields dip for 4th week, trend not seen sustainable
* OCI NV buyout nets over 97 pct of Egypt’s Orascom
* Abu Dhabi lender UNB’s Q2 profit rises 7.2 pct
* Etihad concedes ground to help get India approval for Jet deal - Economic Times
* Saudi Arabia awards $22.5 bln contracts to build Riyadh metro
* Kuwait Zain Q2 net profit falls 14 pct
* Liberals, smaller tribes win seats in Kuwait vote after boycott
* Bahrain orders tougher penalties ahead of protests
* Aluminium Bahrain Q2 net income dips 42 pct
* Britain’s SFO to receive funding for Barclays probe-FT