MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - July 31

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares, dollar steady ahead of Fed outcome
* Oil slips, spread widens as U.S. rally seen excessive
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Emaar’s earnings beat lifts Dubai to a near 5-yr high
* MIDEAST MONEY-Egyptian exports start to boom despite politics
* Israel, Palestinians strive for peace deal within nine months
* Al Qaeda affiliate claims responsibility for Iraq bombingS
* Iran bids for key position on U.N. disarmament committee
* North African instability a concern for NATO -military chief
* Union, rather than army, may be Tunisia opposition’s decisive ally
* Turkish troops use teargas to stop “smugglers” entering from Syria
* Turkish power-ship maker Karadeniz wants to expand to Africa, US, UK
* Iraqi Kurds’ oil exports held up at second Turkish port
* Security headaches dampen investor enthusiasm in Libya
* Car bomb kills Syrian Kurdish politician
* Cellcom sees lower Q2 profit, says company not for sale
* Morocco’s Islamists set for power deal with centre right
* Algeria wheat imports steady in H1 - customs
* Middle East, Sudan turmoil cuts into world oil supply
* After Frenkel drops out, Flug now front runner for Israel central bank chief
* Turkish central bank, seeing higher inflation, signals more tightening
* Lebanon’s Byblos Bank says H1 profit down 6 percent
* Egypt allows EU envoy to see deposed president
* Gazan in Israeli custody was abducted in Egypt, Palestinians say
* Egypt buys 240,000 T Romanian, Ukrainian wheat
* Egyptian exports start to boom despite politics
* Republican lawmakers push U.S. Senate leaders over aid to Egypt
* Egypt’s Meditrade buys sunflower oil, soyoil in tender
* French foreign minister urges release of ex-leader Mursi in Egypt
* Egyptian army says no sign of blast near Suez Canal, shipping as normal
* IMF warns Dubai on debt, surging property prices
* Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank Q2 net up 25 pct; beats estimates
* Dubai sets up panel to pay investors in scrapped projects
* StanChart hires ex-Morgan Stanley banker for Middle East push
* Saudi Aramco sets Aug propane at $820/T, up $25
* Saudi’s Sahara, Sipchem sign non-binding agreement for merger talks
* Saudi website editor sentenced to seven years in prison, lashes
* Saudi forces capture man wanted for links to Shi‘ite unrest
* Huge Saudi metro projects aim to shift economy beyond oil
* Kuwait’s ruler pardons people convicted of insulting him
* Kuwait Finance House makes $362 mln of provisions
* Bahrain’s Batelco H1 net profit falls 22 pct
* Bahrain’s Investcorp annual profits surge 56 pct
* Ooredoo Q2 net profit soars on Iraq, Indonesia revenue
* Barclays fights UK watchdog findings on Qatar deal
* Morgan Stanley names new Qatar head as deal activity revives
* Middle East Crude-Oman premium holds above $2