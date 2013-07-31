MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - July 31

DUBAI, July 31 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares, dollar steady ahead of Fed outcome

* Oil slips, spread widens as U.S. rally seen excessive

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Emaar’s earnings beat lifts Dubai to a near 5-yr high

* MIDEAST MONEY-Egyptian exports start to boom despite politics

* Israel, Palestinians strive for peace deal within nine months

* Al Qaeda affiliate claims responsibility for Iraq bombingS

* Iran bids for key position on U.N. disarmament committee

* North African instability a concern for NATO -military chief

* Union, rather than army, may be Tunisia opposition’s decisive ally

* Turkish troops use teargas to stop “smugglers” entering from Syria

* Turkish power-ship maker Karadeniz wants to expand to Africa, US, UK

* Iraqi Kurds’ oil exports held up at second Turkish port

* Security headaches dampen investor enthusiasm in Libya

* Car bomb kills Syrian Kurdish politician

* Cellcom sees lower Q2 profit, says company not for sale

* Morocco’s Islamists set for power deal with centre right

* Algeria wheat imports steady in H1 - customs

* Middle East, Sudan turmoil cuts into world oil supply

* After Frenkel drops out, Flug now front runner for Israel central bank chief

* Turkish central bank, seeing higher inflation, signals more tightening

* Lebanon’s Byblos Bank says H1 profit down 6 percent

EGYPT

* Egypt allows EU envoy to see deposed president

* Gazan in Israeli custody was abducted in Egypt, Palestinians say

* Egypt buys 240,000 T Romanian, Ukrainian wheat

* Egyptian exports start to boom despite politics

* Republican lawmakers push U.S. Senate leaders over aid to Egypt

* Egypt’s Meditrade buys sunflower oil, soyoil in tender

* French foreign minister urges release of ex-leader Mursi in Egypt

* Egyptian army says no sign of blast near Suez Canal, shipping as normal

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* IMF warns Dubai on debt, surging property prices

* Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank Q2 net up 25 pct; beats estimates

* Dubai sets up panel to pay investors in scrapped projects

* StanChart hires ex-Morgan Stanley banker for Middle East push

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Aramco sets Aug propane at $820/T, up $25

* Saudi’s Sahara, Sipchem sign non-binding agreement for merger talks

* Saudi website editor sentenced to seven years in prison, lashes

* Saudi forces capture man wanted for links to Shi‘ite unrest

* Huge Saudi metro projects aim to shift economy beyond oil

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s ruler pardons people convicted of insulting him

* Kuwait Finance House makes $362 mln of provisions

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain’s Batelco H1 net profit falls 22 pct

* Bahrain’s Investcorp annual profits surge 56 pct

QATAR

* Ooredoo Q2 net profit soars on Iraq, Indonesia revenue

* Barclays fights UK watchdog findings on Qatar deal

* Morgan Stanley names new Qatar head as deal activity revives

OMAN

* Middle East Crude-Oman premium holds above $2