MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Aug 7

DUBAI, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall St falls, dollar falls vs yen as Fed path in focus
* Oil falls on hopes for Iran talks, RINs sell-off hits gasoline
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai rises for 7th session before break; Egypt firm
* Tens of thousands rally to demand Tunisian government’s ouster
* Iran’s leader reaches out to U.S., vows to resolve nuclear row
* U.N. aid chief sends Security Council ideas to ease aid distribution in Syria
* Iran bolsters oil tanker fleet as sanctions noose tightens
* U.S. Air Force flies diplomatic personnel out of Yemen
* Israeli gas group in talks on pipelines to Turkey, Jordan, Egypt
* India’s IOC aims to cut oil imports from Iran by 23.4 pct in 2013/14-Minister
* Syria seeks to tap frozen bank accounts for food supplies
* Iran set to be top importer of soymeal from India again -trade
* Security woes drives Lebanon tourism down 27 pct in peak season -minister
* New rules, products lay groundwork for Nigeria Islamic finance sector
* Egyptian government to say mediation failed to end crisis
* U.S. Senator McCain, in Cairo, says Egypt near ‘all-out bloodshed’
* Egypt army chief shows political agility in crisis
* Egypt’s Talaat Moustafa says H1 profit fell 4.9 pct
* Iraq Kirkuk oil flow to Turkey resumes - Iraqi officials
* Turkey’s Iranian crude oil imports steady in July
* Turkish lira gains as central bank points to currency risk on inflation
* Turkey’s Vakifbank beats forecasts with Q2 net profit
* Turkey’s Ziraat Bank H1 net profit up 41 pct
* Turkey’s lira defence a lesson for India
* Etihad plans more partnerships as it pencils in double-digit growth
* UAE’s pearling industry seeks to regain long-lost lustre
* Al Noor Hospitals H1 profit drops 24.4 pct
* Dubai’s Shuaa Capital swings to small profit in Q2
* Dragon Oil seeks new export routes to lift profits
* Hank Greenberg, Abu Dhabi fund, others to buy Tokyo building for $1 bln -sources
* Son of former Saudi crown prince named deputy defence minister
* Saudi activist freed after two years in detention
* Saudi Arabia says barred Sudanese president’s plane for lack of permit
* Siemens wins $967 mln order from Saudi Aramco
* BREAKINGVIEWS-Qatar could benefit from dual-track SWF model
* Kuwait’s Agility Q2 net profit rises 49 pct - statement