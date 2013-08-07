FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Aug 7
August 7, 2013 / 3:07 AM / 4 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Aug 7

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

DUBAI, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall St falls, dollar falls vs yen as Fed path in focus

* Oil falls on hopes for Iran talks, RINs sell-off hits gasoline

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai rises for 7th session before break; Egypt firm

* Tens of thousands rally to demand Tunisian government’s ouster

* Iran’s leader reaches out to U.S., vows to resolve nuclear row

* U.N. aid chief sends Security Council ideas to ease aid distribution in Syria

* Iran bolsters oil tanker fleet as sanctions noose tightens

* U.S. Air Force flies diplomatic personnel out of Yemen

* Israeli gas group in talks on pipelines to Turkey, Jordan, Egypt

* India’s IOC aims to cut oil imports from Iran by 23.4 pct in 2013/14-Minister

* Syria seeks to tap frozen bank accounts for food supplies

* Iran set to be top importer of soymeal from India again -trade

* Security woes drives Lebanon tourism down 27 pct in peak season -minister

* New rules, products lay groundwork for Nigeria Islamic finance sector

EGYPT

* Egyptian government to say mediation failed to end crisis

* U.S. Senator McCain, in Cairo, says Egypt near ‘all-out bloodshed’

* Egypt army chief shows political agility in crisis

* Egypt’s Talaat Moustafa says H1 profit fell 4.9 pct

TURKEY

* Iraq Kirkuk oil flow to Turkey resumes - Iraqi officials

* Turkey’s Iranian crude oil imports steady in July

* Turkish lira gains as central bank points to currency risk on inflation

* Turkey’s Vakifbank beats forecasts with Q2 net profit

* Turkey’s Ziraat Bank H1 net profit up 41 pct

* Turkey’s lira defence a lesson for India

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Etihad plans more partnerships as it pencils in double-digit growth

* UAE’s pearling industry seeks to regain long-lost lustre

* Al Noor Hospitals H1 profit drops 24.4 pct

* Dubai’s Shuaa Capital swings to small profit in Q2

* Dragon Oil seeks new export routes to lift profits

* Hank Greenberg, Abu Dhabi fund, others to buy Tokyo building for $1 bln -sources

SAUDI ARABIA

* Son of former Saudi crown prince named deputy defence minister

* Saudi activist freed after two years in detention

* Saudi Arabia says barred Sudanese president’s plane for lack of permit

* Siemens wins $967 mln order from Saudi Aramco

QATAR

* BREAKINGVIEWS-Qatar could benefit from dual-track SWF model

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s Agility Q2 net profit rises 49 pct - statement

