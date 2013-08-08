FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Aug 8
August 8, 2013

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Aug 8

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks still in the doldrums; China data looms

* Oil down for 4th day on rising North Sea output, Fed

* MIDEAST DEBT-High bond yields push Gulf borrowers towards alternatives

* Libya oil output to fall further as worker protests spread

* Dutch embassy in Yemen was potential terror target -Foreign Minister

* U.S. adds $195 million in food aid to Syria

* Tunisia eyes “Egypt scenario” after assembly freeze

* Pickup in fx reserves allows Jordan to cut interest rates

* Saudi offers Russia deal to scale back Assad support -sources

* Turkish assets close down in quiet pre-holiday trade

* Iraq oil exports average 2.324 mln bpd in July - ministry

* Iraqi Kurdistan opens official crude oil trade route via Iran-sources

EGYPT

* Egypt at ‘dangerous stalemate’ in political crisis

* Egypt’s T-bill yields dip for 5th week as inflation surges

* Egypt rulers need to talk to Brotherhood -Dutch minister

* Egypt consumer inflation surges to two-year high

* Egypt army says Sinai patrols kill 60 militants in month

* Egypt PM says decision to break up sit-in is final

* Egypt’s Orascom Telecom renews Zimbabwean mobile licence

* Egypt’s Al-Azhar to call meeting on crisis next week

* Egyptian pound inches up at forex sale

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Property developer Aldar to cut debt as business recovers

* Abu Dhabi’s Aldar Properties Q2 profit surges on merger gains

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain in talks over possible Eurofighter deal-BAE

QATAR

* TABLE-Qatar June bank lending growth slowest since July 2011

* Qatar urges prisoner release as Egypt mediation hopes fade

* Qatar sets July Marine OSP at $104.40/bbl, up $3.40

* Al Habtoor Leighton launches lawsuits against Qatari sheikh

* Qatar’s Tasweeq offers about 160,000 T jet fuel for Sept-Dec

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s KIPCO says Q2 net profit up 11 percent

