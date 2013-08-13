MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Aug 13

DUBAI, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan shares rise, yen weakens on corporate tax report

* Brent steady under $109, eye on Libya and U.S. data

* Gold eases after sharp jump, still near 3-week high

* Blue chips drag down Dubai; political hopes support Egypt

* Top corporates to dominate reopened Turkey bond pipeline

* Emerging market CDS trade volume up globally; Europe drops in Q2

* Libya’s Es Sider oil terminal to resume exports this wk -deputy oil min

* Settlement expansion clouds peace talks, Palestinian prisoners to be freed

* U.S. eyeing Syrian opposition alliances, chemical weapons moves

* IMF agrees Pakistan can seek $6.6 bn -Finance Ministry officials

* Turkish PM’s office denies reports Erdogan was hospitalised

* European refiners slash runs in face of soaring crude prices

* India HPCL to resume Iran oil imports if insurance solved

* Rouhani defends cabinet choices in Iran parliament debate

EGYPT

* Mursi supporters stand firm, brace for Egypt crackdown

* Post-Mursi Egypt curbs Palestinian visits from Islamist-led Gaza

* Yields on Egypt 3-year, 7-year bonds dip despite turmoil

* Egyptian pound inches up at forex sale

* Some Egypt businesses thrive in crush of economic downturn

SAUDI ARABIA

* Deutsche, HSBC tussle with Saudi telco on $1.2 bln loan -sources

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai developer Emaar’s housing and land sales double

* Ex-CIMB executive takes helm at UAE lender RAKBANK - sources

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain will “forcefully confront” planned Aug. 14 protests - PM

* SPECIAL REPORT-In Bahrain, a U.S. prisoner’s dilemma

QATAR

* Qatari LNG tanker Bu Samra en route to UK - AIS