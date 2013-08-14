FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Aug 14
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke)
August 14, 2013 / 3:11 AM / 4 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Aug 14

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar holds gains into Asia, Tokyo stocks rise

* Brent slips below $110 on US stimulus outlook, but supply worries support

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi Arabia leads reopening Gulf markets higher

* Gold steady after 1 pct fall, stimulus concerns linger

* Tunisian secularists and Islamists in rival rallies, no clashes

* Talks resume as Israel frees Palestinians, pursues settlements

* Protesting Berbers force their way into Libyan parliament

* Turkish bond yields rise, auctions draw weak demand

EGYPT

* Egypt’s CIB Q2 net rises 28 pct to 671 million EGP

* Pro-Mursi protester shot dead as Egypt standoff intensifies

* Egypt restores ex-generals’ role in provinces

* Egypt’s GB Auto profits nearly wiped out by political, economic crisis

* Egypt’s FIHC buys 52,000 T soybean oil in tender -trade

* Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood says open to talks on crisis

* Yemeni Nobel winner says Egypt coup deadly for Arab democracy

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi’s Alkhabeer eyes regional investments, bourse listing

* TABLE-Saudi July inflation edges up to 3.7 pct y/y

* Saudi feud too bitter for new Iran president to fix

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abu Dhabi developer Aldar’s CEO to step down

* Barclays considers potential sale of UAE retail business

* UAE lifts ban on loan transfers for nationals -bankers

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain tightens security ahead of planned protests

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.