MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Aug 14

DUBAI, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar holds gains into Asia, Tokyo stocks rise
* Brent slips below $110 on US stimulus outlook, but supply worries support
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi Arabia leads reopening Gulf markets higher
* Gold steady after 1 pct fall, stimulus concerns linger
* Tunisian secularists and Islamists in rival rallies, no clashes
* Talks resume as Israel frees Palestinians, pursues settlements
* Protesting Berbers force their way into Libyan parliament
* Turkish bond yields rise, auctions draw weak demand
* Egypt’s CIB Q2 net rises 28 pct to 671 million EGP
* Pro-Mursi protester shot dead as Egypt standoff intensifies
* Egypt restores ex-generals’ role in provinces
* Egypt’s GB Auto profits nearly wiped out by political, economic crisis
* Egypt’s FIHC buys 52,000 T soybean oil in tender -trade
* Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood says open to talks on crisis
* Yemeni Nobel winner says Egypt coup deadly for Arab democracy
* Saudi’s Alkhabeer eyes regional investments, bourse listing
* TABLE-Saudi July inflation edges up to 3.7 pct y/y
* Saudi feud too bitter for new Iran president to fix
* Abu Dhabi developer Aldar’s CEO to step down
* Barclays considers potential sale of UAE retail business
* UAE lifts ban on loan transfers for nationals -bankers
* Bahrain tightens security ahead of planned protests