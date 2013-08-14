MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Aug 14

DUBAI, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar holds gains into Asia, Tokyo stocks rise

* Brent slips below $110 on US stimulus outlook, but supply worries support

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi Arabia leads reopening Gulf markets higher

* Gold steady after 1 pct fall, stimulus concerns linger

* Tunisian secularists and Islamists in rival rallies, no clashes

* Talks resume as Israel frees Palestinians, pursues settlements

* Protesting Berbers force their way into Libyan parliament

* Turkish bond yields rise, auctions draw weak demand

EGYPT

* Egypt’s CIB Q2 net rises 28 pct to 671 million EGP

* Pro-Mursi protester shot dead as Egypt standoff intensifies

* Egypt restores ex-generals’ role in provinces

* Egypt’s GB Auto profits nearly wiped out by political, economic crisis

* Egypt’s FIHC buys 52,000 T soybean oil in tender -trade

* Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood says open to talks on crisis

* Yemeni Nobel winner says Egypt coup deadly for Arab democracy

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi’s Alkhabeer eyes regional investments, bourse listing

* TABLE-Saudi July inflation edges up to 3.7 pct y/y

* Saudi feud too bitter for new Iran president to fix

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abu Dhabi developer Aldar’s CEO to step down

* Barclays considers potential sale of UAE retail business

* UAE lifts ban on loan transfers for nationals -bankers

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain tightens security ahead of planned protests