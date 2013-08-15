MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Aug 15

DUBAI, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar, stocks slip on Fed stimulus uncertainty

* Brent prices climb towards $111 as Egypt unrest stokes supply fears

* Gold gains on U.S. inflation data, SPDR inflows

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Political violence pushes Egypt down 1.7 pct; Qatar outperforms

* U.N. says chemical weapons investigators to visit Syria imminently

* U.S. agrees to provide loan guarantees for Jordan bond issuance

* Libya says oil output drops more, another field shut

* Tunisian ruling party leader calls for non-partisan cabinet

* Crude oil flows restart through Iraq-Turkey pipeline

EGYPT

* Egypt seethes under curfew after hundreds killed

* U.S. weighs canceling military exercise with Egypt

* ElBaradei quits Egypt government, other liberals stay

* Over 200 dead after Egypt forces crush protest camps

* Two journalists killed in Cairo violence

* West warned Egypt’s Sisi to the end: don’t do it

* US condemns killings of Egypt protesters, Turkey wants UN action

* Gold miner Centamin’s shares drop as Egypt crisis escalates

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Telecom unit picks Moelis to advise on $1.2 bln loan -sources

QATAR

* Qatar condemns attack on Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood protest camp

* Afghan peace negotiator doubtful of new Doha talks with Taliban

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Air Berlin narrows Q2 operating loss

* Mubadala may buy some assets of Brazil’s EBX, seeks partners

* TABLE-UAE July inflation steady at 1.3 pct

* TABLE-Dubai July inflation steady at 1.6 pct y/y

BAHRAIN

* Police fire teargas, birdshot at Bahrain demonstrators

KUWAIT

* TABLE-Kuwait June inflation flat at 3.0 percent y/y

* Kuwait bans cleric’s TV show after sectarian remarks