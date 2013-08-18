MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Aug 18

DUBAI, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. Treasury yields reach 2-year high; shares fall
* Oil ends up for sixth straight session, Egypt supports
* Gold posts 5 pct weekly gain on economic uncertainty
* Syrian rebels kill 11, mainly Christians, in checkpoint attack
* Sunni leader says Hezbollah leading Lebanon into “Syrian fire”
* Nasrallah says ready to fight in Syria himself
* Car bomb kills 20 in Hezbollah’s Beirut stronghold
* Iraq will not become another Syria, says government, as car bombs kill 34
* Egypt bourse to open for reduced hours on Sunday
* Egyptian banks to re-open Sunday-central bank
* Egypt debt insurance costs hit 6-week highs - Markit
* Muslim Brotherhood faces ban as Egypt rulers pile on pressure
* Muslim Brotherhood supporters face murder, terrorism probe - state media
* Egyptian youth leader backs army in battle with Brotherhood
* Though silent, Israel remains worried by Egypt upheaval
* With Egypt in chaos, Mubarak misses court session
* Toyota, Suzuki halt Egypt production amid unrest - Nikkei
* Freezing U.S. aid to Egypt would not be easy or cost-free
* Saudi king backs Egypt’s rulers against “terrorism”
* Hundreds in Turkey protest against Egyptian crackdown
* Libya in talks to buy Dubai’s stake in Tunisie Telecom -sources
* Dubai contractor Arabtec’s Q2 profit beats forecasts
* Bahrain detention centre riot leaves 40 hurt
* Leeds Utd owner quietly sells off more than half stake (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)