MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Aug 18

* GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. Treasury yields reach 2-year high; shares fall

* Oil ends up for sixth straight session, Egypt supports

* Gold posts 5 pct weekly gain on economic uncertainty

* Syrian rebels kill 11, mainly Christians, in checkpoint attack

* Sunni leader says Hezbollah leading Lebanon into “Syrian fire”

* Nasrallah says ready to fight in Syria himself

* Car bomb kills 20 in Hezbollah’s Beirut stronghold

* Iraq will not become another Syria, says government, as car bombs kill 34

EGYPT

* Egypt bourse to open for reduced hours on Sunday

* Egyptian banks to re-open Sunday-central bank

* Egypt debt insurance costs hit 6-week highs - Markit

* Muslim Brotherhood faces ban as Egypt rulers pile on pressure

* Muslim Brotherhood supporters face murder, terrorism probe - state media

* Egyptian youth leader backs army in battle with Brotherhood

* Though silent, Israel remains worried by Egypt upheaval

* With Egypt in chaos, Mubarak misses court session

* Toyota, Suzuki halt Egypt production amid unrest - Nikkei

* Freezing U.S. aid to Egypt would not be easy or cost-free

* Saudi king backs Egypt’s rulers against “terrorism”

* Hundreds in Turkey protest against Egyptian crackdown

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Libya in talks to buy Dubai’s stake in Tunisie Telecom -sources

* Dubai contractor Arabtec’s Q2 profit beats forecasts

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain detention centre riot leaves 40 hurt

* Bahrain detention centre riot leaves 40 hurt

* Leeds Utd owner quietly sells off more than half stake