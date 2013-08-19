MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Aug 19

DUBAI, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares flatline, fear more Fed confusion

* Oil slips toward $107, Egypt unrest supports

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt tumbles 3.9 pct after bloodshed

* Gold hovers near 2-mth high on U.S. data, SPDR inflows

* Turkish bank watchdog plans measures to control credit card use

* In turnaround, ruling Tunisia Islamists will meet rivals

* U.N. chemical weapons inspectors to start work in Syria on Monday

* Yemen says 18 foreign oil firms qualified to bid for 20 blocks

* Iran faces one-third budget shortfall-officials

* Japan’s crude import cuts to intensify Mideast contest for China

EGYPT

* Egypt’s Brotherhood cries foul over prison deaths

* EU weighs aid, commercial links with Egypt

* Egypt death toll grows, Muslim Brotherhood prisoners die

* Egypt seen as graveyard of Islamist ambitions for power

* Egypt government says 79 people died in violence Saturday -report

* GM, BASF reopen in Egypt, Electrolux plans partial resumption

* Army chief to Mursi supporters: Egypt has room for everyone

* Crackdown on Brotherhood makes Cairo a ghost town after dark

* Egypt stocks slide 2.5 pct on political bloodshed

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia warns against pressing Egypt on crackdown

* Saudi prince fires celebrity TV preacher for Brotherhood links

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai’s Union Properties shares jump 11 pct on massive volume

* TABLE-UAE June money supply growth fastest since April 2009

QATAR

* Former FA chairman suggests World Cup re-bidding process

BAHRAIN

* Five Bahraini security officers injured by homemade bomb in village

OMAN

* Hungarian airline Solyom to launch charter flights in September