MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Aug 21

DUBAI, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks get lull in selling, sentiment skittish
* Brent crude holds above $110, eyes on Fed
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Muslim Brotherhood leader’s arrest boosts Egypt
* Gold pares earlier losses, silver falls on Fed speculation
* Iraqi Kurdistan sets quota for Syria refugees -aid groups
* Assad’s forces counter rebel gains in Syria’s Deir al-Zor
* Israel, Palestinians hold third round of peace talks
* Turkish central bank hikes lending rate in bid to stem lira slide
* India central bank allows non-bank Islamic finance firm
* U.N. fails to bridge Israeli-Arab divide on nuclear-free region
* Turkish treasury issues 1.817 bln lira sukuk
* EU foreign ministers weigh Egypt aid, policy at emergency talks
* U.S. takes tougher line with Egypt but denies aid cut
* Egyptian court could free Mubarak as crisis deepens
* Egypt’s ElBaradei to face court for ‘betrayal of trust’
* Egypt to use Gulf billions to spur economy
* Erdogan angers U.S., Israel, Egypt with Mursi defence
* Egypt’s political strife puts Christians in peril
* Egypt crackdown weakens Brotherhood, but may not crush it
* In Egypt, flickers of a new Islamist insurgency
* Saudi border guards shoot Yemeni in border clash -tribal chief
* Saudi’s Bahri signs MoU with Aramco, Sembcorp Marine for yard project
* Textron wins $641 mln deal to build Saudi cluster bombs
* Dubai’s Arabtec hires former Aldar chief executive
* Dubai utility DEWA plans coal-fuelled power plant
* UAE healthcare firm NMC Health’s first-half net profit up 17 pct
* Qatar sends second shipment of LNG to Egypt