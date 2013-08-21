MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Aug 21

DUBAI, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks get lull in selling, sentiment skittish

* Brent crude holds above $110, eyes on Fed

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Muslim Brotherhood leader’s arrest boosts Egypt

* Gold pares earlier losses, silver falls on Fed speculation

* Iraqi Kurdistan sets quota for Syria refugees -aid groups

* Assad’s forces counter rebel gains in Syria’s Deir al-Zor

* Israel, Palestinians hold third round of peace talks

* Turkish central bank hikes lending rate in bid to stem lira slide

* India central bank allows non-bank Islamic finance firm

* U.N. fails to bridge Israeli-Arab divide on nuclear-free region

* Turkish treasury issues 1.817 bln lira sukuk

EGYPT

* EU foreign ministers weigh Egypt aid, policy at emergency talks

* U.S. takes tougher line with Egypt but denies aid cut

* Egyptian court could free Mubarak as crisis deepens

* Egypt’s ElBaradei to face court for ‘betrayal of trust’

* Egypt to use Gulf billions to spur economy

* Erdogan angers U.S., Israel, Egypt with Mursi defence

* Egypt’s political strife puts Christians in peril

* Egypt crackdown weakens Brotherhood, but may not crush it

* In Egypt, flickers of a new Islamist insurgency

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi border guards shoot Yemeni in border clash -tribal chief

* Saudi’s Bahri signs MoU with Aramco, Sembcorp Marine for yard project

* Textron wins $641 mln deal to build Saudi cluster bombs

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai’s Arabtec hires former Aldar chief executive

* Dubai utility DEWA plans coal-fuelled power plant

* UAE healthcare firm NMC Health’s first-half net profit up 17 pct

QATAR

* Qatar sends second shipment of LNG to Egypt