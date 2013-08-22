MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Aug 22

DUBAI, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares, currencies hit as yields jump on Fed
* Oil slips, WTI leads decline as crude flows back to Cushing
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai’s Arabtec jumps 3.9 pct on merger hopes
* MIDEAST MONEY-With Gulf aid, Egypt economy can limp through crisis
* Gold slips for second day on stimulus worries
* Turkish lira hits record low on capital outflow fears
* Syria gas ‘kills hundreds,’ Security Council meets
* Jordan revamps cabinet in push to speed up economic reform
* Tunisian union head mediates in political standoff
* Iran’s envoy to UN nuclear agency to leave post
* Indonesia marketing new sukuk in Middle East, London
* Meezan plans Pakistan’s first airtime sukuk in Q4
* Turkey urges Iraq to stop militants bombing pipeline
* Divided Egypt prepares to release Mubarak from jail
* Fear returns to Egypt as state crackdown widens
* Pro-Mursi alliance calls for Friday protests against army
* Europe shies away from cutting aid for Egypt
* Egypt Salafists warn against trying to wipe out Islamism
* Egyptian pound steady on black market, official rate rises
* Egypt Embassy in Bangladesh partly closes after bomb threat
* S.Arabia calls for emergency UN Council meeting on Syria
* Saudi Mobily signs MoU with Atheeb shareholders for stake buy
* Germany’s Linde to build big Saudi carbon capture-and-use plant
* Top Dubai banker Asghar leaves Lazard to start boutique-sources
* Arabtec eyes merger to create Gulf’s biggest builder
* TABLE-Qatar C/A surplus widens to $19.6 bln in Q1
* Kuwait firm denies merger talks with Dubai builder Arabtec
* TABLE-Kuwait June bank lending growth at 9-mth high
* Kuwait refinery fire put out Weds, no impact on production -KUNA
* TABLE-Bahrain July inflation accelerates to 3.6 pct y/y
* Sembcorp joint venture to launch Oman IPO on Aug 28
* TABLE-Oman budget returns to small $248 mln surplus in Jan-June
* TABLE-Oman June inflation at 1.0 pct y/y, lowest since Dec 2009