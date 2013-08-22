MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Aug 22

DUBAI, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares, currencies hit as yields jump on Fed

* Oil slips, WTI leads decline as crude flows back to Cushing

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai’s Arabtec jumps 3.9 pct on merger hopes

* MIDEAST MONEY-With Gulf aid, Egypt economy can limp through crisis

* Gold slips for second day on stimulus worries

* Turkish lira hits record low on capital outflow fears

* Syria gas ‘kills hundreds,’ Security Council meets

* Jordan revamps cabinet in push to speed up economic reform

* Tunisian union head mediates in political standoff

* Iran’s envoy to UN nuclear agency to leave post

* Indonesia marketing new sukuk in Middle East, London

* Meezan plans Pakistan’s first airtime sukuk in Q4

* Turkey urges Iraq to stop militants bombing pipeline

EGYPT

* Divided Egypt prepares to release Mubarak from jail

* Fear returns to Egypt as state crackdown widens

* Pro-Mursi alliance calls for Friday protests against army

* Europe shies away from cutting aid for Egypt

* Egypt Salafists warn against trying to wipe out Islamism

* Egyptian pound steady on black market, official rate rises

* Egypt Embassy in Bangladesh partly closes after bomb threat

SAUDI ARABIA

* S.Arabia calls for emergency UN Council meeting on Syria

* Saudi Mobily signs MoU with Atheeb shareholders for stake buy

* Germany’s Linde to build big Saudi carbon capture-and-use plant

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Top Dubai banker Asghar leaves Lazard to start boutique-sources

* Arabtec eyes merger to create Gulf’s biggest builder

QATAR

* TABLE-Qatar C/A surplus widens to $19.6 bln in Q1

KUWAIT

* Kuwait firm denies merger talks with Dubai builder Arabtec

* TABLE-Kuwait June bank lending growth at 9-mth high

* Kuwait refinery fire put out Weds, no impact on production -KUNA

BAHRAIN

* TABLE-Bahrain July inflation accelerates to 3.6 pct y/y

OMAN

* Sembcorp joint venture to launch Oman IPO on Aug 28

* TABLE-Oman budget returns to small $248 mln surplus in Jan-June

* TABLE-Oman June inflation at 1.0 pct y/y, lowest since Dec 2009