MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Aug 25

(Adds UAE press item)

DUBAI, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks gain; doubts arise on end to Fed purchases

* Oil climbs, gasoline gains on East Coast refinery problems

* MIDEAST WEEKAHEAD-Expectations grow for Saudi bourse opening to foreigners

* Obama studies options after Syria gas attack, consults UK’s Cameron

* Tunisian protesters demand government go, but numbers fall

* Al Qaeda blames Hezbollah for Lebanon bombings

* Israel bombs pro-Assad Lebanon militants after rocket attack

EGYPT

* Brotherhood leaders to go on trial in Egypt

* Egypt relaxes curfew hours as unrest fades

* Egypt reopens border crossing with Gaza Strip

* Egypt’s bruised Brotherhood fails to show street power

* Leading activist says Egypt revolution back at square one

* Egypt Salafists warn against trying to wipe out Islamism

* Egypt T-bill yields climb 2nd week after protests broken up

* Egypt names new chairman of state oil company -ministry

* Egypt’s pound drops on black market in wake of deadly protests

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia tenders to buy 660,000 T hard wheat- trade

* Greek PM meets billionaire Saudi prince to discuss investments

* Web-based apps pose tricky problem for Saudi monitors

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Record surge in UAE consumer loans (www.thenational.ae)

* Bharti Airtel in talks to sell Sri Lanka ops to Etisalat - Economic Times

QATAR

* Qatar July inflation eases to 3.1 pct year/year

* Two Qatari LNG tankers to head to Egypt Thursday -QNA

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s Mina Abdullah refinery shuts CDU after fire -traders

BAHRAIN

* Thousands of Bahrainis march peacefully for democratic reforms

OMAN

* Omani anti-pollution protest blocks industrial port (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)