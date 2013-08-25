MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Aug 25

(Adds UAE press item)
DUBAI, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks gain; doubts arise on end to Fed purchases
* Oil climbs, gasoline gains on East Coast refinery problems
* MIDEAST WEEKAHEAD-Expectations grow for Saudi bourse opening to foreigners
* Obama studies options after Syria gas attack, consults UK’s Cameron
* Tunisian protesters demand government go, but numbers fall
* Al Qaeda blames Hezbollah for Lebanon bombings
* Israel bombs pro-Assad Lebanon militants after rocket attack
* Brotherhood leaders to go on trial in Egypt
* Egypt relaxes curfew hours as unrest fades
* Egypt reopens border crossing with Gaza Strip
* Egypt’s bruised Brotherhood fails to show street power
* Leading activist says Egypt revolution back at square one
* Egypt Salafists warn against trying to wipe out Islamism
* Egypt T-bill yields climb 2nd week after protests broken up
* Egypt names new chairman of state oil company -ministry
* Egypt’s pound drops on black market in wake of deadly protests
* Saudi Arabia tenders to buy 660,000 T hard wheat- trade
* Greek PM meets billionaire Saudi prince to discuss investments
* Web-based apps pose tricky problem for Saudi monitors
* Record surge in UAE consumer loans (www.thenational.ae)
* Bharti Airtel in talks to sell Sri Lanka ops to Etisalat - Economic Times
* Qatar July inflation eases to 3.1 pct year/year
* Two Qatari LNG tankers to head to Egypt Thursday -QNA
* Kuwait’s Mina Abdullah refinery shuts CDU after fire -traders
* Thousands of Bahrainis march peacefully for democratic reforms
* Omani anti-pollution protest blocks industrial port (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)