FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Sept 2
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 2, 2013 / 3:51 AM / 4 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Sept 2

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares, Aussie dlr buoyed by China data, yen retreats

* Oil slips more than $1 as Syria worries ease

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai leads regional recovery as Syria strike put to vote

* MIDEAST MONEY-Islamic finance down, not out in post-Mursi Egypt

* Gold falls 1 pct as possible U.S. strike on Syria delayed

* Obama and aides confront skeptical Congress on Syria strike

* USS Nimitz carrier group rerouted for possible help with Syria

* Arab states urge action against Syrian government

* GM sees auto industry slowing in turbulent Middle East

* Libya protests threaten stability as oil output dives

* Iraq’s August oil exports rise helped by southern fields

* HSBC to cease wealth management business in some MidEast countries

* Turkish August exports rise 1.4 pct to $10.59 billion -exporters

EGYPT

* Egypt sends Mursi to trial as new constitution advances

* Egypt names key constitution panel with few Islamists

* Yields on Egypt’s T-bills fall as Egyptian pound liquidity rises

* Egypt’s Maridive cuts Q2 loss on higher revenue, lower costs

* Egypt arrests three after gun attack on ship in Suez Canal -source

* Egypt says preparing timetable for energy debts

* Egypt’s EFG Hermes says it lost 29 mln EGP in second quarter

* Egypt’s FIHC seeking 20,000 T soyoil and 20,000 T sunflower oil

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai’s ENOC loses deal to fuel U.S. military jets

* UAE lender RAKBANK confirms ex-CIMB executive as new CEO

* UAE’s Etihad sees clearance for Jet deal, extends deadline

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudis back international intervention against Assad

* Attackers torch Saudi religious police building

* Zain Saudi appoints telecoms veteran Kabbani as CEO

QATAR

* Egypt expels Al Jazeera journalists in crackdown on Qatari channel

KUWAIT

* Kuwait’s Warba Bank to list on stock market Sept. 3

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.