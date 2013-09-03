MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Sept 3

DUBAI, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia markets lifted by upbeat data; yen eases

* Oil ekes gain, reversing early rout on easing Syria risk

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt heads declines as caution returns; most Gulf mkts down

* Gold slips for fourth session as Syria worries, strong data weigh

* As Obama pushes to punish Syria, lawmakers fear deep U.S. involvement

* USS Nimitz carrier group sails into Red Sea in ‘prudent’ move

* Syria tenders fail, raising doubt over Assad ability to buy food

* U.N. team visits Iranian dissident camp in Iraq after killings

* Turkey’s Dogan submits bid to buy 53 pct Digiturk stake

* Libya imports fuel to keep the power on

* Dozens escape from Tunisian prison in sign of insecurity

* Turkish energy minister says oil needs to fall $10/bbl

* Russia sending spy ship to Mediterranean - Interfax

EGYPT

* Egypt’s Brotherhood under legal threat as bomb hits central Cairo

* Egypt’s Palm Hills to increase capital

* Shippers brace for more Suez turmoil after vessel attack

* Egypt government borrowing costs fall at auction

* Egypt’s pound firms slightly on official and black markets

* Improvised bomb wounds two at Cairo police station

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai close to sale of Fontainebleau hotel in Miami

* Dubai World names new CEO for Istithmar investment unit

* Malaysia’s c.bank rejects BIMB’s sukuk proposal for Bank Islam

* Dubai’s Drake wins $113 mln Louvre Abu Dhabi museum contract

* Dubai crude Aug average rises to 6-mth high of $107.11/bbl-traders

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain sovereign fund Mumtalakat signs $250mln loan refinancing

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Aramco says Midyan field to produce 75 mcf/day of gas

QATAR

* Qatar bolstering wealth fund team to diversify portfolio - sources

KUWAIT

* TABLE-Kuwait nominal GDP jumps 15.7 pct in 2012 (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)