MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Sept 5

DUBAI, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks cautiously firmer; BOJ, India eyed

* Oil lower as Syrian strike seen limited

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Mkts hit multi-week lows as U.S. nears action on Syria

* Gold climbs, but stays below key level as U.S. data dents appeal

* U.S. Senate panel approves resolution on Syria military strikes

* Syria dispute set to overshadow G20 talks on economy

* German spy agency sees Assad behind gas attack, cites phone call

* Tunisia’s foreign currency reserves rise, but cenbank warns over crisis

* Morocco to start cutting fuel subsidies on Sept 16

* Libya PM warns time running out for oil protests

* U.S. strike on Syria could derail Iran president’s master plan

* Turk lira reverses gains on Syria outlook, doubts over c.bank

EGYPT

* U.S. faces substantial losses if Egypt aid halted -official

* Egypt pound strengthens at bumper $1.3 bln currency sale

* Egypt buys 180,000 T Russian, Romanian wheat

* Turkish envoy to return to Egypt after post-Mursi recall

* Muslim Brotherhood newspaper soldiers on despite Egypt crackdown

* Egyptian policeman shot dead in revenge attack

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai Duty Free names banks to arrange $750 mln expansion loan

SAUDI ARABIA

* Booming Saudi retail market fuels Alhokair expansion drive

* Saudi’s Almarai mandates banks for 1.7 bln riyal hybrid sukuk sale

QATAR

* Shell’s British HQ development under threat

* Egypt says prepared to repay Qatari loan in days if necessary

KUWAIT

* Update-Moody’s affirms Burgan Bank AS’s Ba2 deposit ratings; outlook stable