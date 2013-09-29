MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Sept 29

DUBAI, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar, stocks fall as U.S. spending deadline nears
* Oil falls as U.S. and Iran look for nuclear deal
* Gold holds 1.0 pct gains on U.S. fiscal uncertainty
* U.N. Security Council demands elimination of Syria chemical arms
* Rebels seize military post on Syria’s southern border
* Car bomb in Damascus province kills 20, wounds 30 - monitoring group
* Tunisia’s ruling Islamists to step down, pave way for vote
* Sudanese police fire teargas as crowd demands Bashir resign
* Iranians cheer, protest over Rouhani’s historic phone call with Obama
* Iran proposes fully implementing nuclear pact within a year -U.S.
* Palestinian leader urges world powers to rein in Israeli settlements
* Egypt’s foreign minister says transitional government phase to end by spring
* Pay up or dry up - Egyptian gas at a crossroads
* Real estate investors shun Egypt as foreign firms retreat
* Yields on Egypt 12-month T-bills rise by over 100 bps
* Egypt receives $2 billion deposit from Kuwait
* First diesel from Saudi Arabia’s Jubail to load early Oct
* Saudi Hollandi Bank plans capital-boosting sukuk sale
* Saudi’s SABIC attracts high demand for $1 bln bond market return
* Axiata boosts Indonesia telecom presence, buys Saudi Telecom unit
* Saudi bank lending growth at 9-month low in Aug, M3 slows
* Nepal envoy recalled after Qatar “open jail” remarks
* QEWC signs $450 mln finance deal for desalination plant
* Dubai’s Majid Al Futtaim says to wait for stability in Egypt, Syria before investing
* UAE considers imposing tax on remittances abroad - sources
* Emirates says work needed on potential Boeing jet order
* UAE’s first REIT plans IPO on Nasdaq Dubai - sources
* Dubai to double real estate fee to fight speculation
* Dubai, China Sonangol sign MOU to build oil refinery
* Dana Gas waits on $600 mln in payments from Egypt, Kurdistan
* Abu Dhabi fund Mubadala’s H1 profit up 10.4 pct on investment gains
* UAE lender NBAD makes top-level changes under new CEO
* Kuwait August inflation eases to 2.5 pct y/y (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)