MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Sept 30

DUBAI, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Jolted by U.S. & Italian politics, safe-havens gain
* Oil falls as U.S. and Iran look for nuclear deal
* Gold adds to gains as U.S. shutdown looms, dollar weakens
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai surges to 5-year high on heavy buying; Gulf mixed
* Kerry sees potential for quick Iran nuclear deal
* Amid rare unity, U.N. Security Council mulls action on Syria aid
* Kenya raps U.S. over “unfriendly” travel warning after attack
* Iran’s foreign minister says nuclear enrichment is not negotiable
* Asian, Gulf banks fill void in plane finance-Airbus exec
* Lebanon c.bank says selling govt bonds to boost liquidity
* Yemen may issue sukuk to fund oil product imports
* Tunisia c.bank chief says ready to intervene vs inflation
* Tunisia’s ruling Islamists to step down, pave way for vote
* Iranians cheer, protest over Rouhani’s historic phone call with Obama
* Egypt extends detention of hunger strike Canadians
* Egyptian students clash as Mursi turmoil spreads to campuses
* Egypt T-bills mixed after last week’s rebound
* Egypt received $7 bln of promised $12 bln in Gulf aid -c.bank
* Egypt’s foreign minister says transitional government phase to end by spring
* Sniper kills Egyptian soldier in the Sinai
* Saudi cleric says women who drive risk damaging their ovaries
* Qatar GDP growth slows marginally to 6.0 pct in Q2
* Qatar First Bank says CEO Mansour resigns
* IOC says a 2022 winter World Cup won’t affect Winter Games
* Dubai’s Nakheel sells homes worth $125 million in new project-WAM
* Abu Dhabi’s Al Hilal Bank eyes benchmark dollar sukuk this week
* Etisalat talks to buy Vivendi’s Maroc Tel stake extended to Oct 31
* Bahrain jails 50 for ties to anti-government group - activists
* Bahrain’s Arcapita eyes new investments after first Gulf Chapter 11
* Oman’s Bank Dhofar CEO resigns amid merger talks
* Oman may issue sovereign, Islamic bonds in 2014 -c.bank (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)