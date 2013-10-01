FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Oct 1
#Intel
October 1, 2013 / 3:04 AM / 4 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Oct 1

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar, Asian shares steady as U.S. govt shutdown looms

* Oil drops, but pares losses on U.S. shutdown uncertainty

* Gold bides time as U.S. government nears shutdown

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most markets retreat on U.S. worries; Dubai has best quarter in 6 years

* At U.N., Syria compares rebel violence to 9/11 attacks

* Sudan arrests 700 people in week of deadly anti-government unrest

* Turkey presents reforms aimed at pressing Kurdish peace process

* Iranian commander says Rouhani-Obama call “too soon” - report

* Yemen’s army retakes base seized by Qaeda militants

* Russia says to push for Mideast free of mass-destruction weapons

* Vatican Bank likely to close embassy accounts after Iran, Iraq red flags

* Turkish assets mixed as trade deficit continues to widen

* OPEC output hits near 2-year low in Sept on Iraq-Reuters survey

* POLL-Gulf economies to grow in 2014 despite cheaper oil

* U.N. chemical weapons inspectors leave Syria

* Peres: Israel will consider joining chemical weapons ban treaty

* Vodafone consortium to launch 1,400km fibre network in Gulf

* Middle East funds bullish on Saudi, cautious on UAE -survey

* Moody‘s: GCC insurance industry continues to evolve, with rapid premium growth expected

EGYPT

* Gunmen kill 3 Egyptian policemen, one soldier in Sinai

* Egyptian pound inches up on official and black markets

* Egypt M2 money supply rises 19.2 pct in year to end-August

* Egyptian court upholds jail term for Mursi’s PM

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Aramco sets Oct propane at $820/T, down $30

* IFR-Saudi’s Almarai prices Gulf’s first corporate hybrid sukuk

* RESEARCH ALERT-National Medical Care: HSBC cuts target price

QATAR

* Nepali official denies labour abuses in Qatar

* TABLE-Qatar C/A surplus shrinks to $15.8 bln in Q2

* TABLE-Qatar Aug bank lending growth slowest since May 2011

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abu Dhabi’s Al Hilal Bank to price debut sukuk Tues, subject to markets

* UAE’s Ras Al Khaimah picks banks for potential sukuk issue -leads

OMAN

* Oman looks beyond Iran sanctions for gas lifeline

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
