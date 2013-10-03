FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Oct 3
October 3, 2013 / 3:00 AM / 4 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Oct 3

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar pressured by US politics, stocks flatline

* Brent slips below $109 as US shutdown drags on, stockpiles jump

* Gold holds gains on weak U.S. data, govt shutdown

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai Financial Market soars 15 pct on merger hopes

* Emerging market firms to reshape corporate world-report

* U.N. Security Council urges easier access for Syria aid

* Russian Embassy in Libya comes under fire, attack repelled

* U.S. State Dept says shutdown could hit military funding for Israel

* Lebanon launches onshore oil and gas survey

* Al Qaeda-linked group advances on Syrian rebels near Turkey

* Chemical experts in Syria to dismantle weapons programme

* Turkish assets mixed on policy uncertainty, inflation data eyed

* Osun State issues Nigeria’s debut sukuk at 14.75 pct -bankers

* Iran parliament endorses Rouhani’s diplomatic gambit

* West may drop demand for Iran to halt all nuclear work -EU minister

* Turkey’s second sovereign sukuk seen raising $1 bln-bankers

* No real progress in “constructive” Iran-IAEA talks-diplomats

EGYPT

* Clashes flare at pro-Mursi march in Egyptian city, one dead

* Egypt’s Meditrade cancels tender for sunflower oil

* Egypt’s FIHC seeking 40,000 tonnes soybean oil in tender - trade

* Egyptian pound inches up at Wednesday currency sale

* POLL- Egypt business activity shrinks in Sept for 12th month

SAUDI ARABIA

* High Saudi loan growth sustainable - SABB managing director

* Foster Wheeler wins Saudi Fadhili gas design contract -sources

* Saudi airports agency prices record-breaking 15.2 bln riyal sukuk

QATAR

* Qatar’s Ooredoo eyes Myanmar network sharing with Telenor-exec

* Qatar happy to accommodate change in World Cup dates

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai launches $545 mln canal project

* UAE bourses hire advisors as merger gathers steam-sources

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain economy shrinks in Q2 as financial sector weighs

OMAN

* Oman c.bank cuts interest cap on personal loans to 6 pct -ONA

