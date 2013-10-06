FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Oct 6
#Intel
October 6, 2013 / 3:51 AM / 4 years ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Oct 6

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds UAE factor)

DUBAI, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall for week as shutdown continues; dollar near lows

* Oil up as offshore oil output cut due to storm

* Gold slips as dollar recovers; eyes on U.S. shutdown

* Tunisia’s ruling Islamists start crisis talks with opposition

* Iran’s Khamenei says part of diplomatic opening in New York “not proper”

* Obama says Iran a year or more from nuclear weapon capability

* Assad says Turkey will pay for backing Syrian rebels

* Syria submits further details of its chemical arms programme

EGYPT

* Egypt tightens security, warns Muslim Brotherhood

* Egypt issues tough warning against anti-army protests

* At least 4 killed in Egypt as Islamists mount bold protests

* Egypt puts price controls on fruit and vegetables

* Yields on Egypt T-bills dip as redemptions add liquidity

* Egypt foreign reserves fall by $206 mln in September

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia c.bank says not worried about U.S. debt limit

* Saudi Aramco cuts Arab Light Nov prices to Asia, US, Europe

* Saudi Arabia bourse to close for Eid holiday

QATAR

* Soccer-Qatar plans unaffected by FIFA move - organisers

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai wants to be centre for Islamic business

* Etihad wins India cabinet approval for $330 mln Jet stake buy - minister

* Dubai house prices heading for correction - report

BAHRAIN

* Four Bahrainis jailed for bomb attack in village

* Bahrain to try opposition leader for inciting terrorism

KUWAIT

* Kuwait bank lending growth at 11-month high in Aug

OMAN

* Oman budget surplus widens to $609 mln in Jan-Aug

* Oman nominal GDP +2.0 pct y/y in H1 2013

* Oman August inflation lowest since at least 2006 (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
