MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Oct 7

DUBAI, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar, oil slip as US shutdown drags on, gold up
* Oil ends higher as offshore oil output cut due to storm
* Gold edges up as U.S. shutdown drags on, debt limit looms
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf mixed as Saudi rebounds from dip
* Libya, Somalia raids show U.S. reach, problems
* German embassy employee shot dead outside store in Yemen
* Destruction of Syrian chemical weapons begins - mission
* Moroccan unemployed graduates protest over budget cuts
* Iran calls for new offer from world powers before talks
* Iraq’s Majnoon oilfield output rises to 175,000 bpd
* Iran says four arrested for trying to sabotage nuclear site
* Clashes across Egypt kill 51, more protests called
* Egypt releases two Canadians detained at August protests
* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q3 earnings estimates
* Saudi Jarir Marketing beats Q3 forecasts with 16 pct profit jump
* Saudi Almarai Q3 profit rises 5.7 pct, below estimates
* TABLE-Qatar Q3 earnings estimates
* Gulf Finance House says Essam Janahi resigns as chairman
* Gulf Finance House says Essam Janahi resigns as chairman

* Kuwait oil min says $100-$110/bbl is a fair price for crude